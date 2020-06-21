Kevin Phillips issues verdict as Sunderland linked with striker swoop

Former Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips believes that Jerry Yates would be a good addition for the Black Cats after they were linked with a move for the striker.

The 23-year-old is contracted to Rotherham but he had spent the campaign that has just finished at Swindon, where he netted 13 goals to help them to promotion.

However, his contract with the Millers is expiring, with no offer for a new deal forthcoming, and it had been claimed that Sunderland are rivalling Blackpool for Yates’ signature.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained why he would be a decent capture for his old club as they seek more firepower to try to return to the Championship.

“Sunderland will do their homework and they will not make a move unless they believed he was up to it. They will do their background checks and they will analyse videos until they are blue in the face. At Sunderland he would be playing with a better class of players and get more chances.

“The kid knows where the back of the net is so it could turn out to be a real good signing. Look at me when I went to Sunderland. No one had heard of me but I did not turn out too bad! It would be a slight gamble but quite possibly a chance worth taking.”

The verdict

The reality is that Sunderland are going to have to search for a few bargains in the coming months and it’s clear that they need new options in the final third.

So, Yates would fit the category for what’s needed and given his age, he could be a decent option for the long-term.

It’s not the sort of signing that will really excite the fans but it could turn out to be a smart bit of business for the Black Cats.

