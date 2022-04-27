Kevin Phillips issues Steve Bruce verdict at West Brom amid Sean Dyche speculation

Kevin Phillips believes Sean Dyche would turn down the role of West Brom manager, if offered.

The ex-Baggies striker insisted that Steve Bruce can still turn things around at the Hawthorns.

Dyche was dismissed as Burnley manager earlier this month and was immediately linked with a move to the Championship side.

However, Phillips is unsure whether the 50-year-old would be willing to take the step down to the second division.

The former Sunderland forward believes Dyche could still earn another Premier League job if he simply bides his time.

But, the 48-year-old still believes that Bruce has what it takes to bring the club back to the top flight despite his poor start to life at the club.

“It would be very hard to turn down,” said Phillips, via West Brom News.

“I don’t think Sean Dyche would want to drop down a level, he’s become a very established Premier League manager and I’m sure he sees his career as that.

“I’m sure there will be many Premier League teams that would take him, there would certainly be a few comings and goings at the end of the season and he’ll be in the frame.

“I wouldn’t see him dropping to West Brom. I think Steve Bruce has proved with his track record that he can do a good job there.”

Bruce took charge of the Baggies in February having replaced Valerien Ismael.

But the team did not adapt to his methods as quickly as he would have hoped, so the team’s poor results continued.

That saw the club fall out of the play-off places and are now out of the running for a top six finish with only two games left in the regular season.

Despite the poor start, Bruce will remain at the Hawthorns this summer as the club prepares for the next campaign.

Up next for West Brom is a trip to face Reading on April 30.

The Verdict

West Brom could be one of the few Championship clubs that Dyche could have been persuaded to take over.

But with Bruce only a few months in the job, it would be a very hasty decision to look to replace him already.

This doesn’t bode well for the structure of the club improving, as it has been a messy 12 months for the Baggies behind the scenes.

It is also possible that Dyche intends to take a sustained break from management, having spent 10 years with Burnley before his departure was confirmed earlier this month.