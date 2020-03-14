Kevin Phillips issues Leeds United verdict after potential Premier League plans emerge

Former England international Kevin Phillips has issued his verdict on Leeds United after potential plans emerged to scrap the current season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side currently sit top of the Championship table after a good run of form and along with West Bromwich Albion – they continue to look like favourites for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Having failed to gain promotion last term through the play-offs, Argentine coach Bielsa has been fully set on moving up to England’s top-flight.

Sitting one point ahead of Slaven Bilic’s West Brom, Leeds were looking to maintain top spot and potentially extend their lead over the Baggies when facing Cardiff City this weekend – but due to recent events, all English Football League games have now been cancelled until early-April.

With the season now at a standstill until early-April, plenty of claims have emerged that the season could in fact be stopped entirely with no promotion or relegation taking place.

Phillips has now looked into the prospect of Leeds not being handed promotion to the Premier League, and speaking exclusively to Football Insider – the former striker has said:

“We’re all guessing when it (the season) is going to start again. I haven’t got a clue and I don’t think the government and everybody else has a clue.

“In an ideal world you’d want the season to finish at some point – I understand there’s suggestions that it could start up again in September. I can’t see that happening because of the knock on effect on next season.

“Finishing the season would be my preferred option, but I don’t see how that could happen, unless this gets contained really quick.

“Leeds and West Brom have worked extremely hard to get to the position that they have. Obviously, Leeds, last couple of seasons have come very, very close.

“They’ll be devastated if it does have to be scrapped and they have to start fresh next season. It’s a bizarre, incredible situation we’re in at the minute.”

The Verdict

Every football fan has their own verdict on what could happen come April 3rd, but ending the season as it is – is simply unthinkable and unrealistic.

Clubs will simply not agree to such a decision, especially those that still have something to play for and whose future relies heavily on achieving something this term.

Leeds remain top and will be in the top-two come the end of the season, so they deserve to go up in my eyes.