Kevin Phillips issues honest verdict of West Brom man’s season so far

Former West Brom striker Kevin Phillips has admitted he expected more from Jordan Hugill after he joined on loan this summer.

The target man completed a temporary switch from Norwich City and it was hoped that he would thrive under Valerien Ismael’s direct style of play.

However, things haven’t really worked out, with Hugill netting just once in 17 games in the league so far, and he has regularly found himself on the bench in recent weeks.

Fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the striker, and, speaking to West Brom News, Phillips called on Hugill to step up.

“Of course, they’ve had some suspensions but players, like Hugill, haven’t stepped up to the plate and taken their opportunities. I thought if he got a run of games, he would score goals.

“It’s a slight concern but there’s still plenty of time left this season and hopefully, he can score a couple of goals and his form will pick up to help West Brom.”

It has been suggested that Hugill will return to Carrow Road in the New Year as West Brom look to bring in a new number nine.

The verdict

There’s no denying that this is a transfer that just hasn’t worked out, with Hugill struggling on the pitch and missing good chances.

So, you can’t argue with Phillips’ assessment here and, as things stand, you would think that a January exit would suit all parties, as it would give Albion the chance to bring in a new attacking option.

But, there’s a lot of football to be played in the rest of the month and Hugill will get minutes, so he could still make an impact.

