Kevin Phillips issues glowing verdict on Sunderland summer signing

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has paid tribute to the club’s on-loan forward Nathan Broadhead.

The 23-year-old joined the Black Cats on a season-long loan from Everton back in the summer transfer window, and has impressed during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Broadhead has made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring six goals – including four in his last four outings for Lee Johnson’s side.

Now it seems that Phillips, himself a prolific goalscorer in his time for Sunderland, has been hugely impressed by what he has seen from Broadhead since he joined the club.

Giving his verdict on the 23-year-old, Phillips told Football Insider: “I’m a big fan of the player. He travels really well with the ball and has a low centre of gravity.

“It was a quite brilliant finish on Saturday. His all-round performance was very good in the first half. Everyone dropped off in the second half.

“He did very well at the beginning of the season but then he had the injury. It looks as if he is back to full fitness now though. He is shining. I think he’s a player they need to keep fit from now until the end of the season.

“His minutes might need to be managed by Lee Johnson over the next few weeks because it’s a busy period. It would be hard to leave him out though because he is scoring and creating. Credit to him.”

Broadhead’s goals have helped Sunderland to third in the current League One standings, with the club only outside the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

The Black Cats are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town.

The Verdict

You do feel as though Broadhead deserves plenty of credit for what he is doing for Sunderland at the minute.

Joining the Black Cats at a time when they had just lost last season’s top scorer Charlie Wyke, and moving from a club with the size and quality of Everton, there will have been a lot of pressure on the 23-year-old.

After a stuttering start to the campaign due to injury, the striker is now starting to live up to expectations for the Black Cats, and making a big impact on their push for promotion in the process.

Indeed, if he continues to maintain this form, then you feel that there may be plenty of clubs taking an interest in Broadhead, especially given he will be entering the final year of his contract with Everton in at the end of this season.