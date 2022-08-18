Kevin Phillips issues encouraging Sunderland claim after Sheffield United defeat

Kevin Phillips has claimed Sunderland will “be fine” due to the quality, determination, grit, and honesty in their squad despite last night’s defeat to Sheffield United.

Dan Neil’s first-half red card meant the Black Cats made things difficult for themselves at Bramall Lane with goals from Anel Ahmedhodzic and Max Lowe on either side of the break putting them in the ascendancy.

But despite being a player down, Sunderland battled back into the game and halved the deficit through Lynden Gooch in the 55th minute.

They were unable to find a second, however, which meant their unbeaten start to life back in the Championship ended last night.

Alex Neil’s side now face two tough games – a trip to Stoke City and a visit from Norwich City in their next two games – but Phillips has backed them to respond strongly to last night’s defeat.

Speaking on the Sky Sports coverage of the game (via Chronicle Live), he said: “It’s just a shame they conceded so early in the second half. Alex said they were disappointed to concede that early and they had a mountain to climb. The response was incredible.

“It’s the reaction now they’ve lost a game. They’ll be fine now Sunderland, they’ve got enough quality in that squad, determination, grit, honesty to win football matches.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Phillips on this one.

What we’ve seen from Sunderland in the early weeks of the season suggests that supporters shouldn’t have to worry about relegation this term.

Many have tipped the Blades to make the top six in 2022/23 but Neil’s side went toe-to-toe with them last night and things could’ve been very different without the early red card.

That said, both Stoke and Norwich look to have been finding their feet recently and will pose a tough test for the Black Cats.

It’s not outrageous to suggest they could come out of those games with no points so it’s important they bounce back.