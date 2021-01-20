Kevin Phillips issues critical message of Sunderland man after latest setback

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has suggested that Aiden McGeady may have to be used sparingly by Lee Johnson for the remainder of the season.

The skilful winger was frozen out under former boss Phil Parkinson, in what was a controversial decision, but he has returned to the fold in recent weeks.

However, like most of his teammates, McGeady was below his best as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Plymouth last night, with the 34-year-old replaced for the final 20 minutes.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips was critical of the wide man, and indicated that the hectic schedule the Black Cats are about to enter means McGeady needs to be managed carefully.

“The question will be asked as to whether he can play the amount of games he used to when he was younger. I am not telling Lee Johnson how to do his job but he may have to utilise McGeady wisely and rest him every now and then.

“As a team, Sunderland cannot afford to put in those type of performances if you want to get out of that league.”

The loss leaves the Wearside outfit ninth in League One.

The big festive Sunderland quiz: Can you get 20/20?

1 of 20 How many times have Sunderland won the FA Cup? 1 2 3

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it was a very disappointing loss last night for Sunderland, as Plymouth have struggled away from home for some time.

In terms of McGeady, it’s clear he wasn’t at his influential best, but this sort of talk may be a bit too soon.

We know the former Celtic man has the quality to star at this level, so Johnson needs to get the best out of him, and if he doesn’t deliver quickly, then decisions will need to be made, but he is worth sticking with for now.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.