Kevin Phillips issues comparison between West Brom and Leeds United

West Bromwich Albion legend Kevin Phillips has weighed in with his thoughts on the race for Championship promotion, with both Leeds United and the Baggies leading the way in the battle to make the Premier League this season.

The second division took another sharp twist last weekend as Slaven Bilic’s side could only muster a 0-0 draw away at Swansea City, thus allowing the Whites to capitalize on the slip up to move into top spot after seeing off Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road on Saturday.

With the Baggies facing a tough Midlands Derby against Birmingham City this weekend at the Hawthorns, things are not exactly going to be straight forward for the club as they seek to make up for last season’s play-off disappointment this term.

QUIZ: Which club did West Brom sign each of these 16 players from? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 16 Which club did West Brom sign Craig Dawson from? Rochdale Oldham Athletic Tranmere Rovers Crewe Alexandra

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail this week, Phillips was quick to identify what could give the Baggies an extra edge in the race for the Championship title:

“I don’t put a lot between them, I have watched both play a lot this season and they have both had sticky patches.

“When I look player for player there is not a lot in it, if anything you would have to say West Brom have got more of a threat going forward in terms of goals, with the players they have got.”

Phillips of course is still held in high regard by many at his former club, with the former striker having netted an impressive 46 goals in 80 appearances during his time at the Hawthorns in what was a purple patch of an overly prolific career in front of goal for the 46-year-old.

The Verdict

The point made by Phillips is certainly an intriguing one, with the Baggies so far having notched 64 goals in comparison to the 56 that Leeds have netted, thus putting the Midlands club level with Brentford as the division’s highest scorers to date.

Much will depend on how many draws the Baggies can turn into wins, with Bilic having seen his side involved in a worryingly high 13 stalemates this term.

Meanwhile, the club’s full attention will no doubt be focused on the weekend, with Birmingham City set to visit the Hawthorns in what is expected to be a hotly contested Midlands Derby.