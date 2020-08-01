Kevin Phillips issues clear West Brom message concerning key figure

Former West Brom favourite Kevin Phillips doesn’t believe that owner Guochuan Lai will be looking to sell the club despite the political tensions between the UK and China.

The current Albion chief hasn’t always been a popular figure at The Hawthorns since taking over, as he has rarely been to games, doesn’t get involved in the day-to-day running of the club and hasn’t backed managers with significant funding.

Yet, with the Baggies stock as high as it has been for a while following promotion to the Premier League, Phillips told West Brom News that he doesn’t think the businessman will want to walk away right now.

“I can see the prospect of selling the club for a profit on what they bought it for but why would you? The whole purpose of coming into clubs is to take them to the Premier League and the next goal is to keep them there for years to come.

“I’d be very, very surprised if the owners look to sell the club.”

Boss Slaven Bilic is sure to want backing in the transfer market as he looks to establish Albion back in the top-flight.

The verdict

You can understand where Phillips is coming from here as Albion are in a good position on the pitch right now and financially promotion is huge.

So, Lai will have been delighted with the work that Bilic and the team have done and he will sure to be watching on.

Now, he needs to provide funds to help recruit quality new additions and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.