Kevin Phillips issues challenge to West Brom player

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has challenged Grady Diangana to prove he’s good enough to be a force for the Baggies after a lacklustre 2021-22 campaign so far.

The 23-year-old DR Congo-born winger has been at The Hawthorns for almost three years now after an initial loan spell when the club were last in the second tier of English football in the 2019-20 season.

Diangana then went to join permanently last season from West Ham United for an initial fee of £18 million, but only scored once in 20 Premier League appearances as Albion were relegated back to the Championship.

Quiz: Can you name which English club these 24 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 24 Charlie Austin? Blackburn Stoke QPR Millwall

With previous manager Valerien Ismael being a fan of rotating his attacking options, Diangana has rarely completed 90 minutes in a league match this season, starting just 15 times under the Frenchman and after being dragged off at half-time in Steve Bruce’s first match in charge against Sheffield United, he’s had to settle for a place on the bench.

Bruce is still without a win in three matches as Albion boss as the Midlands side head to Teesside to face Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening, and ahead of that match Phillips has issued a stark message to Diangana if he wants to partake in a regular run of starts under his new boss.

“I think it’s one of those where he probably just needs to play more,” Phillips said, per West Brom News.

“He probably needs to be told ‘you’re going to play now for five games on the bounce, get your head around it, you’re going to get a run of games. Go and show us what you’re made of. Don’t worry about it if you don’t play so well tonight.’

“Whereas under Ismael obviously, he liked to chop and change it. That leads to inconsistency, but nevertheless, the player has to step up when he’s given an opportunity. You can’t keep using excuses.

“There are no excuses he can use, we know he’s a good player, go and show it.

“We’ve only seen glimpses of it really. It’s about getting a regular run of games so for the manager to come out and say that, you’ve got to think it will be backed up now with a consistent run of games in the side and hopefully, the player will step up and deliver.”

The Verdict

Diangana is a talented player and there’s a reason why West Brom forked out a large amount of money for him – but he hasn’t exactly put his best foot forward this season.

Countless times the 23-year-old has drifted in and out of games and shown promise without really delivering the goods and that needs to change.

Perhaps Diangana needs an arm around him from Bruce to motivate him because things aren’t currently working out.

With the likes of Matty Phillips, Karlan Grant, Adam Reach and Callum Robinson all vying for starts though, Diangana has his work cut out and when he does get his next appearance he needs to show something very good to nail down a place.