Kevin Phillips identifies the Sunderland transfer regret Lee Johnson may now have

Lee Johnson may regret not signing a goalkeeper in the January transfer window, according to Kevin Phillips.

Sunderland fell to a 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town in midweek, leaving them winless in their last three league games.

The Black Cats did take the lead through Aiden O’Brien on 21 minutes, but Remi Matthews, who started ahead of Lee Burge on the night, made a glaring error for Shrewsbury’s equaliser shortly after half-time.

Matthews came out to punch a cross away, but he missed the ball and gifted Ethan Ebanks-Landell with an empty net. Harry Chapman then scored a late winner for Salop, to condemn Sunderland to their first away defeat of the season.

Matthews has made only six League One appearances for Sunderland this season, with Lee Burge making 22 appearances and being preferred ahead of him.

According to Kevin Phillips, Sunderland may regret not signing a new goalkeeper back in January. Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “It is easy to jump on him after a mistake.

“But you just have to look at Alisson for Liverpool. He has been amazing but after a couple of mistakes he is the worst keeper in the world.

“It is a really tough one. I am not going to batter him but he knows he could do better.

“They obviously feel it is an area they are comfortable in but a performance like that perhaps highlights the need for a goalkeeper. It is an area Lee Johnson should have potentially looked at last month.

“Hopefully Matthews will put it to bed though and come good. The keeper cannot be blamed completely. Things are not going as planned and a lot of people are unhappy. It is typical Sunderland.”

The Verdict

I think it’s quite a reactionary statement to be honest.

Remi Matthews is a good goalkeeper who is more than adequate back-up for Lee Burge, and they have two established goalkeepers at the club.

It would have been slightly bizarre to sign a new shot-stopper and bring in a third-choice option, who presumably would have been on big wages.