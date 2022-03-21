Kevin Phillips highlights major reason for positivity ahead of Sunderland run-in

Sunderland favourite Kevin Phillips believes that Alex Pritchard’s return will be a ‘huge boost’ for the Black Cats as they chase a top six place.

Alex Neil’s men currently occupy the final play-off spot, although some of the sides below them in the table do have games in hand, so it promises to go down to the wire.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips explained how Pritchard’s return to fitness could be key, with the attacking midfielder expected back shortly after missing the past three games.

“Pritchard has been the player who has stepped up to the plate this season. He has put in some amazing performances. Sunderland need to win football matches and they could do with a creative player like him on the pitch. We saw that at the weekend.

“It’s not ideal but it’s great that he will be back soon. It will be a huge boost when he’s back in training.”

The Wearside outfit don’t play again until they welcome Gillingham to the Stadium of Light after the international break.

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Phillips’ assessment here as Pritchard had established himself as the main man at Sunderland prior to his injury and he has been missed.

Even in the games they’ve won recently, against some of the poorer teams in the league, they have missed the spark that Pritchard provides.

So, having him back will be massive for Neil during the run-in and he could be the difference between Sunderland making the play-offs or just missing out.

