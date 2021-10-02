Kevin Phillips hails ‘magnificent’ West Brom player following recent performances

West Bromwich Albion’s unbeaten Championship record came to an end last night at the hands of Stoke City, but there’s still reasons to be positive for Albion fans.

It was a disappointing performance at the bet365 Stadium but ahead of the Saturday 3pm fixtures, the Baggies still top the Championship table however they’re finding out that life isn’t always going to be easy as a newly-relegated team.

They didn’t splash the cash this summer unlike other teams with new head coach Valerien Ismael restricted to just loans and free agents, but one of the latter is more-than proving his worth to his new side.

Alex Mowatt followed Ismael from Barnsley to The Hawthorns before the season began and he’s already proving to be a goal threat from long range, just like he was at Oakwell.

His latest effort was a beautiful strike against Cardiff City in midweek and one man who has been impressed with Mowatt’s contributions so far this season is ex-Baggie Kevin Phillips, who has been singing the praises of the 26-year-old.

“He’s been magnificent,” Phillips told West Brom News.

“I was very impressed with him when I was at The Hawthorns when they played Sheffield United.

“When a new manager comes in, sometimes they go back to their old club to make one or two signings because they know there’s a player there.

“I don’t think any West Brom supporter or – anyone, really – would have thought Mowatt would settle in the way he has done and put in the performances he has. It shows he’s a class player.

“He’s always scored good goals but that one the other night was just incredible. He struck it so sweet.

“It shows the confidence of the team. Alex Mowatt is at the heart of everything, he’s been a fantastic signing.”

The Verdict

Mowatt was picked out as one of the signings of the summer in the EFL and he’s proving his worth and then some to the team.

The lack of transfer fee paid for him always meant he was going to be a bargain addition to the side either way but he’s already plundering in the goals for his new outfit.

He’s probably now West Brom’s first-choice midfielder as well – Jake Livermore compliments him well for the most part but some of his recent outings have been shaky to say the very least.

Mowatt can probably do it at a low-end Premier League level and he perhaps could have headed there in the summer but he’s already positioned himself well to do that with West Brom.