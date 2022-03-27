Kevin Phillips gives verdict on West Brom midfielder’s contract news

Ex-West Brom forward Kevin Phillips is happy that the club have triggered an extension in Jake Livermore’s contract.

The club announced this week that Livermore will be staying with the Baggies for an extra year with this news.

Phillips is delighted that the former England international will remain with the club.

The former player turned pundit has praised Livermore’s experience both on and off the pitch and believes it is an invaluable addition to have in the dressing room.

“I think his experience, not just on the pitch but off it at the club when you’re having a rough time you look to draw on the experienced players,” said Phillips, via West Brom News.

“You don’t want to always rely on the coaches, sometimes players have to take responsibility, and when you have that experience like Jake, it’s invaluable sometimes.

“Of course, he is still a good player whether he plays the number of games he would like, he is still invaluable.”

Livermore has been with the Baggies since 2016 and has played with the club in the Premier League, as well as the Championship.

The midfielder was part of the club’s promotion campaign in 2019-20, of which there aren’t many members still left in the first team squad.

Livermore has even been capped for the England squad during his time at the club, showing the talent he possesses.

Livermore has featured 29 times this season as a prominent presence in the team under both Valerien Ismael and Steve Bruce.

The club is currently 12th in the Championship table with eight games left in the season.

Next up for Bruce’s side is a visit to St Andrews to face Birmingham City on April 2.

The Verdict

Livermore’s experience is a great tool for the West Brom dressing room to have.

The midfielder has been there, seen and done a lot during his career and is still only 31-years old.

Livermore still has a lot to give on the pitch and has become somewhat of a leader off of it.

If West Brom want to have a better season next campaign and push for a promotion place then he will be a great helping hand to guide the team’s younger players.