Kevin Phillips gives brutal verdict on West Brom’s £15m-rated transfer target

Kevin Phillips has claimed it would represent something of a gamble for West Brom to sign Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant ahead of their return to the Premier League next season.

West Brom sealed their top-flight return on Wednesday night following their 2-2 draw with QPR, but Slaven Bilic’s side were already interested a move for Huddersfield top scorer Grant prior to the confirmation of promotion, according to TEAMtalk.

It has been reported that West Brom are leading the chase for Grant’s services, with the Yorkshire Post having claimed last weekend that Huddersfield could be set to sell the former Charlton striker for a potential £15million transfer fee.

Grant has been a clinical goalscorer for Huddersfield as they overcame a horrendous start to the season to seal their Championship survival, but former West Brom striker Phillips is unconvinced the club should be targeting the 22-year-old.

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips believes Albion should invest in a forward with more Premier League experience ahead of their return, while he also added that the striking department is the most important area for his former side.

“I’ve watched him a few times this year. He’s been a bit hit of miss for me, even though he’s scored a few goals,” Phillips said.

“It will be very difficult to make that step up [to the Premier League]. It’s a gamble.

“I would rather bring in someone who has more Premier League experience, who know they can play there and has scored at that level.

“I’m not daft. I know that’s not as easy as it seems and it’ll cost you a few quid but you have to spend some money if you want any chance of staying in the Premier League.

“The striker is the most important area for West Brom.”

Grant has netted 19 goals in his 43 Championship appearances for the Terriers this term – with this making him the fourth-highest goalscorer in the division – while he featured in the Premier League for Huddersfield before their relegation last year.

Can you score 14/14 in this West Brom end of season quiz?

1 of 14 Did West Brom win more or less matches in the Championship this season than they did last season? More Less

The Verdict

It can be understood that Phillips wants West Brom to sign a player with more top-flight experience given it will be a tough season, but Grant has definitely shown enough promise in the Championship to suggest he is ready to make the step up.

It should also be remembered that Grant has some Premier League experience under his belt after spending the second half of the 2018/19 season with Huddersfield – and he netted four goals in his 13 appearances for the Terriers that season.

West Brom should definitely take some time to consider their potential striking options ahead of next term, but Grant would represent a clear upgrade on the strikers currently at Bilic’s disposal at The Hawthorns.