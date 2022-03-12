Kevin Phillips explains West Brom hope as they push for top six finish

Former West Brom favourite Kevin Phillips believes Karlan Grant could be the man to fire Albion to the top six.

The Baggies kept alive their faint hopes with a 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town last night, which leaves them seven points away from the play-off places with ten games to play.

So, it’s clearly going to be a huge task for Steve Bruce’s men to force their way into the reckoning, but Phillips explained to West Brom News how you need individuals to ‘step up’ during the run-in, with Grant potentially one of those.

“He’s come back into form at a time when Steve is looking for results. It hasn’t been great since he’s been there, it’s been disappointing.

“For him to get some goals, it will be a massive boost for Bruce and the lads moving forward if they have any aspirations of getting in the play-offs, someone has got to step up and he’s certainly a player that can do that.”

Grant, who scored against the Terriers, has three in his last two games and 13 for the campaign.

The verdict

You can understand what Phillips is saying because Albion will need players to find their best form if they’re to have any chance of making the top six, as they will need to win around eight games to have a chance.

At the minute, that seems highly unlikely but Grant has started to rediscover his form in front of goal, with three in two sure to have boosted his confidence.

Now, he needs to maintain that good form for the final part of the campaign and see where it takes Albion.

