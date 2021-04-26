Kevin Phillips discusses importance of Sunderland man ahead of crucial period

Kevin Phillips believes Sunderland’s recent struggles highlight the importance of Dion Sanderson, as he explained how it would be a ‘big boost’ to have the defender back for the play-offs.

The on-loan Wolves man has been superb this season for the Black Cats, but he has missed the last three games because of a back problem, with Sunderland failing to win and conceding six goals in that period.

It’s not known how long Sanderson will be out for, with the youngster back at his parent club for checks, but there is a hope that he can return for the play-offs.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Phillips was clear that this would be great news for Lee Johnson’s side as they seek promotion to the Championship.

“Sanderson has been an amazing player for them this season in the heart of the defence. If he was back for the play-offs it would be a huge boost for Sunderland.

“You can see that the defence is not the same without him. If they can get him back for the play-offs it would be a big boost.”

The verdict

There won’t be many fans who disagree with Phillips’ comments here as the importance of Sanderson has been clear in recent games, particularly given the injury issues that Johnson has in defence.

With his recovery pace and calmness, Sanderson is a major player for the team and he really would improve the XI for the play-offs.

Ultimately, it’s a case of waiting and seeing how the injury is and further updates could follow in the coming days.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.