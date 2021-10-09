Kevin Phillips delivers verdict on West Brom man following injury setback

In their final match before the international break, West Bromwich Albion suffered a potentially serious blow when Alex Mowatt limped off with an injury against Stoke City.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn with just 10 minutes to go in the match after picking up a foot injury and the Baggies could not muster up an equaliser in that remaining time.

Mowatt has undergone a scan according to the Express & Star and West Brom are waiting for the results to return to them, but any potential long-term absence will be a concern considering they lack a bit of depth in the engine room.

The former Barnsley midfielder has been a revelation for Albion so far since his free transfer move in the summer, scoring three times in 11 appearances including incredible efforts against Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.

Valerien Ismael will be hoping that the injury is not serious and it’s a worry for an ex-player like Kevin Phillips, who believes that Mowatt has been pivotal to the club’s early season success and that whoever replaces him should he be sidelined has big shoes to fill.

“It is (a big blow) because he’s been ever present this season and has been one of their best players,” the former Baggies striker told West Brom News.

“He’s chipped in with goals so it’s a blow because of the form he was in on a personal note and the side picking up points, he’s been a major part of that.

“It’s an opportunity for someone else to step in and make their cause for a place in the side.

“Hopefully, the outcome isn’t as bad as first feared and he’s not out for a long time.”

The Verdict

If Mowatt is out for a considerable period of time then it makes the decision to loan Romaine Sawyers to a potential promotion rival in Stoke City look a bit silly now.

The hope will be that Mowatt has just suffered a knock and is back soon after the international break is over but considering he was sent for a scan it must be a bit more severe.

West Brom fans probably don’t have much faith in a midfield of Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby going forward as Livermore has come in for some criticism due to his recent performances.

That’s why Phillips’ concerns are very valid – Mowatt makes things tick and the Baggies may not be at their best if he’s out for a period of time.