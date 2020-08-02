Kevin Phillips delivers verdict on West Brom interest in prolific goalscorer

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has stated that Ollie Watkins would be on his transfer list if he was in charge of the Baggies.

This comes after the Daily Mail reported in the week that West Brom were interested in the Brentford striker after his unbelievable form in the Championship this season.

A lot will be decided in the coming weeks although a transfer is looking as though it will depend on the Bees’ play-off final against Fulham on Tuesday evening.

A win for Brentford and Watkins would be playing Premier League football with his club next season, if they lose then he may want to move in order to be playing in the top-flight.

Phillips has admitted that he’ll be on a lot of radars and that he’d definitely be one on the list if he was in charge.

Speaking to West Brom News, Phillips said: “I’m sure he won’t just be on West Brom’s radar if Brentford don’t go up. I’m sure he’ll be on other peoples’ radars.

“He’s certainly impressed me this season. He’d definitely be one on the list.”

The Verdict

Watkins has had a brilliant season and he’s netted goals for fun (26 in total) as well as doing a good job up top in terms of his all round striker game.

The young forward will now hope that he can help Brentford earn promotion on Tuesday, and if so then a move may not be on the cards over the course of the next month.

However, if they fail to win then West Brom will be one of many clubs sniffing around the impressive striker and there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be able to make the step up to the Premier League.