Kevin Phillips delivers scathing verdict on Cardiff City moment during West Brom clash

Ex-West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Phillips has described Cardiff City’s own goal to put them 2-0 down against the Baggies as a ‘comedy of errors’, speaking after the midweek clash to West Brom News.

Although there were many bad moments for the Bluebirds in what was a torrid Tuesday night for the Bluebirds, losing 4-0 to Valerien Ismael’s side in the end, the second goal of the game was a particularly humiliating moment for a side who have now lost their last four consecutive league games.

Mick McCarthy’s men were caught off guard by a quick free-kick, with a West Brom cross causing havoc before Curtis Nelson inadvertently turned the ball into his own net via his shin, panicking as he tried to clear the ball off the line.

This 56th-minute error was the start of a miserable second-half spell for the Welsh club – and leaves manager McCarthy potentially on the verge of losing his job after starting the season in a reasonably promising fashion.

Kevin Phillips, an avid Baggies follower after spending a two-year spell at The Hawthorns, was watching the game and on that farcical second goal, he said: “No player tries to score an own goal, do they?

“It was a comedy of errors but I think what we saw from Cardiff the other night, they were all over the place. West Brom tore them apart.

“It was a comical one but I’m sure Mick McCarthy wasn’t laughing about it after the game.”

One party that did benefit from the ‘comedy of errors’ was West Brom, who climbed to the top of the Championship with that win and will be looking to claim another victory tonight at Stoke City before the next international break.

The Verdict:

You have to feel for Curtis Nelson, because that was a horrific error at such a crucial time for Cardiff. Bluebirds fans were already upset by West Brom’s fifth-minute opener and their recent form, so that was the last thing he needed.

The backline could also do nothing for the third goal, which was an absolute cracker from Alex Mowatt.

They can’t hide behind this though, because the concession of nine goals in two games is unacceptable and only a solid defensive performance against Reading may save McCarthy’s job with the international break coming up.

Whilst they need to put in a brave performance at the back when they face the Royals, they need the confidence to be able to do that and it must be severely lacking right now considering their recent results.

This makes the period between Tuesday night and Saturday afternoon vital in McCarthy’s quest to save his job – but it will be a big ask for the Bluebirds to bounce back from their latest setback and change their fortunes in just a matter of days.