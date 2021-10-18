Kevin Phillips delivers prediction regarding Sam Johnstone’s future at West Brom

Sam Johnstone has emerged as a target for Premier League club Southampton, as reported by the Express and Star.

Football Insider also revealed last month that Tottenham were also monitoring his progress with The Baggies, sending senior scouts to watch the shot-stopper.

Johnstone has kept five clean sheets this Championship season, conceding just seven goals in the 11 games he has played.

Despite facing relegation back to the Championship last season, the 28-year-old performed excellently. Johnstone’s consistent displays helped him win the club’s Player of the Season award.

Speaking to Football Insider about Johnstone and the interest that there is in him, Kevin Phillips believes that his head will not be swayed: “I like Sam, he’s a fantastic goalkeeper.

“I actually don’t think he will want to leave.

“He’ll want to stay there and get them promoted and be playing for them again in the Premier League.

“It will take a big offer for him to want to go down there to Southampton, where we know goalkeeper is a position they desperately need.

“I think he’s quite happy where he is. I know it’s Premier League football, but he could well be playing in that league next season with West Brom.

“He’s shown loyalty. He could have pushed for a move in the summer but didn’t, and I hope he stays put.”

The verdict

Given his performances last season and the way he has started this campaign, Johnstone is easily a player who could be plying his trade in the Premier League.

If Tottenham was his next destination, then it is likely that he would see enough minutes to justify the move, whilst Southampton also have strong goalkeeping options.

West Brom have a very strong squad this season for Championship level, and they have every chance of getting promoted back to the top tier, and should that happen, Johnstone will be a club’s number one option in England’s highest level.