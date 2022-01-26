Kevin Phillips delivers his verdict on West Brom outcast after Daryl Dike update

Kevin Phillips believes that West Brom would have left themselves short, should they have cancelled Jordan Hugill’s loan agreement from Norwich City, during an interview with West Brom News.

Daryl Dike is set to be sidelined for up to two months after suffering a hamstring problem during the Baggies’ 3-0 victory over Peterborough United at the weekend.

The Athletic have confirmed that Valerien Ismael is considering making a further loan move for a forward with Dike not expected to be back until late March.

It is believed that Dike could miss as many as 11 games whilst he recovers, a massive blow for the Baggies.

Speaking to West Brom News about Dike’s absence and the position that leaves Hugill in, Phillips said: “It hasn’t been a great spell for Jordan.

“West Brom may have used that wage to bring someone else in like an attacking midfielder who could score goals, that would make sense.

“Obviously, if you do that and you can’t get someone in, then you run the risk of leaving yourselves short when the other boys get injured.”

The verdict

Dike arrived in the Midlands for what is expected to be a pretty hefty fee, given his evident quality and incredibly high ceiling, making the fact that he will miss two months of football a big problem for Ismael.

West Brom still possess excellent attacking options in Dike’s absences however, Ismael has struggled to get the very best out of one of the best forward line ups in the division.

Hugill has struggled to make much of an influence in his loan stint thus far, but it is expected that he will be handed another chance to prove himself in the absence of the exciting 21-year-old.