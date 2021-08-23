Kevin Phillips delighted about potentially imminent financial boost for West Brom

Former West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Phillips believes the Baggies’ decision to insert a sell-on clause in Morgan Rogers’ move to Manchester City was ‘a good bit of business’, speaking in an interview with West Brom News.

These comments come amid a potential permanent move for the 19-year-old this summer, which will provide the Championship side with a much-welcome financial boost in their bid to return to the Premier League.

The winger left West Brom in 2019 to join Manchester City in an £8m move, making just one senior appearance for the West Midlands side before linking up with the current Premier League champions, where he continued his development in their youth setup for around 18 months.

Rogers was then loaned out to Lincoln City in the second half of last season, scoring six times and registering four assists in 25 league appearances as he nearly guided the Imps to promotion, before narrowly losing out 2-1 to Blackpool in the League One play-off final.

His performances have attracted interest from the likes of Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth this summer, with the latter thought to be closest to securing an agreement for his services.

As per the Daily Mail, Manchester City and the Cherries are in discussions over a loan deal with a £9m obligation to buy at the end of his temporary spell, something the Championship side could be able to afford after selling Arnaut Danjuma to Villarreal for a deal worth up to £21.3m.

The same Daily Mail article confirms West Brom inserted a sell-on clause in their 2019 agreement with Pep Guardiola’s side – and Kevin Phillips believes this was a smart move by Baggies officials with the club in line to receive a considerable windfall if a deal around £9m is pushed through.

Speaking to West Brom News about this clause, he said: “It’s common now when clubs sell young players to big clubs, it’s always got a sell-on clause.

“It’s common sense and it’s good business.

“It’ll be a boost for West Brom and hopefully Ismael will be given that money to go and strengthen his squad.

“I hope Rogers goes on to get an opportunity to play football at Bournemouth. Scott Parker plays some fantastic football.

“It’s a good bit of business all around for everyone concerned.”

The Verdict:

Although Matheus Pereira’s sale will help West Brom to spend the required amount needed to tie down some of their best assets and improve the squad further before the end of the month, any other sources of revenue they can generate can never be a bad thing.

With the club reportedly targeting the likes of Daryl Dike and Mateo Cassierra, they will need all the money they can get if they are to pull off a deal for one of the two forwards.

Purchasing a striker could potentially go a long way in securing their promotion back to the Premier League, so even if they can get just £1m or £2m extra to ensure they can live up to their wage demands, a small amount of money can make a huge difference.

It could also help in tying Sam Johnstone down to a new contract, which would be vital in ensuring he doesn’t leave the club for free next summer.

But there’s one problem: they might not receive this windfall straight away if Bournemouth take the 19-year-old on loan first. Extra money is extra money though – and they will be grateful to receive it when if it finally comes in at some point.