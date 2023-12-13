Sunderland's decision to sack head coach Tony Mowbray over a week ago was a brave one, but when it comes to results, it looks as though the right call may have been made.

The 60-year-old wasn't given the boot by owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus because of style of play or the actual results he earned, but a better fit was needed when it came to agreeing with the club's policy of signing young, hungry players and sticking with them in the first-team.

Since Mowbray's departure, Mike Dodds has stepped into the role of caretaker boss once more, which he did back in 2022 as well when Lee Johnson departed the Stadium of Light, but this time around he has won both of the games he has been in the dugout for.

The Wearsiders defeated West Brom on Saturday afternoon, and they also dispatched Leeds United at home as well on Tuesday evening thanks to Jobe Bellingham's close-range header, continuing Dodds' perfect short-term record.

Phillips and Beckford: Dodds deserves more time as Sunderland head coach

Whilst Sunderland's powers-that-be might be searching for the perfect Mowbray replacement, Jermaine Beckford believes that he has seen enough in Dodds to let him have a little bit longer in the role to stake his claim to be the heir apparent.

"Two wins back-to-back against very good opposition. You have got to say, why not keep him in there for a little bit longer and give him an opportunity to see what happens through December?" Beckford said on Sky Sports following Sunderland's win over Leeds - via the Sunderland Echo.

"The players have obviously taken to him very well."

And Black Cats icon Kevin Phillips echoed Beckford's sentiments, saying: "My thoughts on it are, why rush?

"I don't know much about Will Still, he is a decent manager but he knows nothing about the Championship. It is an unforgiving league, it is a tough, tough league.

"Mike knows it, keep in charge, at least until January. Give him the backing to say, 'you are in charge until January, take your time with the process and see what you can do.'

"Who knows, they might still be in the play-offs come January and he might stay in the job until the end of the season.

"It is a different story if they'd lost these last two games and the players had not given the performances they had.

"He knows the game and is getting respect from the players, for me, keep him in charge."

Dodds impressive but Still is still the right fit for Sunderland

Dodds is clearly highly-rated as a coach and Jobe Bellingham himself has said the 37-year-old has been a massive influence on his career from his time at Birmingham, but Sunderland are an ambitious club.

He may have two wins under his belt, but it may be too soon for Dodds to jump into the head coach role - if he stays as interim over the Christmas period and keeps on winning though then the decision for Dreyfus gets even harder.

Per multiple sources, including ESPN, talks are ongoing with Stade de Reims boss Will Still, and for the reputation the 31-year-old has picked up in his short managerial career, he would be considered a significant coup for the Black Cats.

Still looks to be the current perfect fit for the Wearsiders and the club are right to continue their pursuit, but another win for Dodds this coming weekend against Bristol City could throw a spanner in the works.