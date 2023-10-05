Highlights Kevin Nisbet's arrival at Millwall was meant to strengthen their forward line, but he has only scored two goals so far this season.

Nisbet has an eye for goal, averaging 2.2 shots per game, but needs to improve his accuracy and be more effective outside the penalty area.

While Nisbet is a presence in the air and works hard defensively, he needs to improve his ball control and become more involved in the game to provide assists and ease pressure on his team.

It has been a mixed start to the Championship season for Millwall Football Club.

The Lions have progressed significantly in the last few years, going from a mid-table side to one that can compete with the big boys in the play-offs.

Therefore, expectations have changed dramatically in recent years, and a slow start to this season has already seen pressure mount on Gary Rowett and his players.

However, Rowett will hope his side can still have a positive season, and among the players he will be relying upon is striker Kevin Nisbet.

The Scottish forward ended his three-year spell with Hibs, during which he scored 39 goals in 101 games, and signed for Millwall in the summer.

The 26-year-old’s arrival was a bid to improve the club’s forward line and ease some of the burden on players like Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw.

Here, we have decided to look at Nisbet’s stats for Millwall so far this season and whether he is doing enough for the club.

What are Kevin Nisbet’s stats for Millwall this season?

Obviously, it is very early in Nisbet’s career at Millwall, but the forward has been brought in to improve the club’s forward line, and it may be debatable if he has done that yet.

The forward has played 10 games for the Lions so far, nine coming in the Championship, with all of them seeing Nisbet start when available.

His other appearance was in the Carabao Cup, as a 29th-minute substitute in the 4-0 defeat to Reading FC.

So far, the 26-year-old has grabbed just two goals, one coming in the 1-0 win over Stoke City in August and the other coming a week later against Birmingham City in a 1-1 draw.

But looking a bit closer to the forward’s stats, FLW have used WhoScored to assess what else Nisbet is offering Millwall.

The Scot is so far averaging 2.2 shots per game, which shows he has an eye for goal; it is just a case of finding his shooting boots. Of the averaged 2.2 shots per game, 1.4 of them are in the penalty area, which aligns with his playing style that he showed in Scotland.

While 0.6 of them are outside the box, which again further proves that Nisbet is far more comfortable in the penalty area than he is outside of it, this will be something he needs to improve on, as he can’t offer Millwall something from only the 18-yard box.

Nisbet is a presence at the top end of the pitch, and at times, he will be used as a focal point by Millwall, as seen with his aeriel duels. The Scottish international has had 5.1 aeriel duels; 2.1 of them he has won, but three he’s lost.

Nisbet is a strong player in the air, but this will be an area that he needs to improve on, as Rowett will need him in this type of situation, depending on how Millwall approach games.

Another area that Rowett will hope Nisbet improves in is his ball control, as he’s so far averaging 1.8 unsuccessful touches per game. Nisbet will be at times the one players look at to ease pressure and drag them up the pitch, and his poor control won’t be allowing them to do that.

The forward is normally comfortable with the ball at his feet, as already shown, and that is proven by his 0.6 dribbles per game.

Nisbet doesn’t have much involvement in the game, as his average pass rate shows, which is just 14. But the forward is averaging 0.4 key passes, and once they start landing right, Nisbet may find him grabbing more assists. With passing in mind, there was one somewhat concerning stat to emerge from Nisbet's display against Plymouth last time out, with the striker having a pass success rate of just 35.3% from a total of 17 passes.

As a striker, Nisbet’s defensive duties may not be looked at as much, but even further up the pitch, Nisbet isn’t shy about working hard.

The forward is full of energy and that allows him to press hard from the top end of the pitch and that is shown with him averaging 0.3 tackles per game and 0.3 passes blocked. He so far, has an overall WhoScored.com match rating of 6.54.

Is Kevin Nisbet doing enough for Millwall at this moment?

The stats show that Nisbet is offering a positive outlet for Millwall going forward, but the concern would be that he is struggling to find his feet in front of goal.

Obviously, Nisbet was signed by Millwall for his scoring instincts, and it could be argued that the London side has yet to see that on a regular basis.

The 26-year-old has shown he can score in the Championship; it is just that he needs to start doing it on a more regular basis. If not, pressure will soon start mounting on the player’s shoulders, which could damage the player’s game.

This can then have a further backlash, as pressure can turn to Rowett, as he is the manager who brought the player into the club.

It is still very early days for Nisbet, but if Millwall are going to be genuine play-off contenders, then they are going to need players like Nisbet to perform in front of goal more than he is doing now.