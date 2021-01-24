Kevin Nisbet and Sunderland: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

Sunderland picked up a crucial 1-0 win over Shrewsbury yesterday to close the gap on the top six.

Despite that, boss Lee Johnson will know that he needs to bring in new players, and finding a new number nine is sure to be a priority.

And, one man who is thought to be on the Black Cats’ radar is Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet.

The 23-year-old has been a revelation for the Edinburgh outfit since signing from Dunfermline in the summer, and he has scored 11 goals in 22 Scottish Premiership games.

But, will a transfer to Sunderland happen? Here we assess the situation.

What do we know so far?

We know that Sunderland desperately want a new striker, and we know that Nisbet fits the bill in terms of the type they’re seeking.

He is a very good finisher, clever with his movement and would seemingly thrive alongside a big man like Charlie Wyke.

As well as that, Nisbet is still a young player, has the potential to improve and could be a shrewd investment in the long-term.

Is a move likely to happen this month?

It’s going to be very difficult.

Firstly, Hibs aren’t going to be reluctant to sell. They are on course to bring European football to Easter Road, and they know that Nisbet will be key to their hopes.

But, like most Scottish clubs, they have been impacted financially in the past year, and they know Nisbet will command a decent fee.

From the players’ perspective, he has said he is ‘flattered’ by the links, but he won’t push for a move.

Ultimately, it’s going to come down to finances. If Sunderland put the money up before the deadline, this could happen, but it may take a hefty bid by League One standards.