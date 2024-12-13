This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to secure an immediate return to the Championship this season.

Huddersfield are back in League One for the first time since 2012 following their relegation from the Championship last season, but they have made a decent start to life in the third tier.

Many tipped the Terriers to be among the promotion contenders after the appointment of Michael Duff in the summer, and they won their first three games of the season, but a run of five defeats from the next six matches put pressure on the ex-Barnsley and Swansea City boss.

However, Duff has turned his side's fortunes around impressively since then, and after a nine-game unbeaten run that has included four consecutive victories, Town currently sit fourth in the table, five points behind second-placed Wrexham and league leaders Wycombe Wanderers.

League One table (as it stands 12th December) Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 18 18 40 2 Wrexham 19 17 40 3 Birmingham City 17 16 39 4 Huddersfield Town 18 12 35 5 Stockport County 19 12 33 6 Reading 18 5 31 7 Bolton Wanderers 17 1 30 8 Barnsley 19 2 27

While it has been a positive season so far for the Terriers, one frustration among supporters has been the lack of goals from the club's strikers, with the likes of Bojan Radulovic, Rhys Healey, Freddie Ladapo and Danny Ward all struggling to deliver consistently.

Huddersfield Town fan pundit makes emphatic transfer claim

When asked what transfer demand he believes Duff will be making of owner Kevin Nagle in January, FLW's Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner insisted the 46-year-old should be asking for at least two new strikers.

"Bring in two strikers, not one, but two," Graeme said.

"At the moment, arguably the only recognisable striker that is playing regularly is Josh Koroma, and actually he's been played wide left for most of his time at Town, but he's being played centrally now.

"That's really been through necessity because of the system dictating that's where he should play and the personnel that we have available being inferior.

"Almost every other striking option at the club has more cons than pros when you stack it up.

"Danny Ward is 34 now and has never been prolific, his most prolific season in recent years was one where he scored 10 goals, but that is not enough in a side chasing promotion.

"Bojan Radulovic is just not good enough, Freddie Ladapo has been an abjectly woefully poor signing, Kieran Phillips doesn't look like he's ever going to come good, Kian Harratt is out on loan and probably isn't ever going to come good either.

"It's just a bit of a joke.

"We've got Kyle Hudlin who is 6′9″, but he can't head the ball.

"We've got all these striking options on the books at the club, but most of them are last chance saloon choices, and you'd almost rather play someone out of position as a striker than them.

"Michael Duff should be demanding two strikers, maybe one permanent and one on loan.

"What you want ideally is one unit to hold the ball up and battle and one prolific scorer and a fox-in-the-box type.

"If he's not doing that, then I don't know what he's watching in terms of football, so that would be my expectation."

Ben Wiles stat highlights key Huddersfield Town problem

Duff will be delighted to see goals coming from across the team, but the lack of a prolific striker could be problem for Huddersfield in their promotion push.

The fact that midfielder Ben Wiles is currently the Terriers' top scorer with seven goals highlights the issues that Duff is facing, and if the club are to bounce back to the Championship at the first attempt this season, Nagle will need to bring in a new striker in January.

While Josh Koroma and Callum Marshall have performed well, Radulovic, Healey, Ladapo and Ward have all struggled, so Town may need to sell at least one of them to free up space in the squad and bring in funds for Duff to strengthen his forward line.