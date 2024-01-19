Highlights Huddersfield Town have struggled under Darren Moore's management, averaging just 0.86 points per game.

Owner Kevin Nagle's dissatisfaction with the team's performance puts Moore's future in question.

Huddersfield must accumulate at least four to seven points in the next three games to secure Moore's position as manager.

Once the Championship season ticks into a new year, it's often said that the period between January and April is where the second tier table really begins to take shape going into the final stretch.

In recent seasons, Huddersfield Town have had contrasting aims, as just two years ago they faced a shot at the Premier League before Neil Warnock guided the Terriers to a miraculous relegation escape last term, eventually finishing nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Although the experienced Warnock felt he was up against it given a lack of backing in the transfer window, the appointment of Darren Moore was met with the belief that the former Sheffield Wednesday boss could aid their chances of consolidating with a mid-table finish.

However, this has been far from the case as they sit perilously above the dotted line.

Darren Moore's tenure so far at Huddersfield Town

Since arriving in West Yorkshire, Huddersfield have averaged just 0.86 points per game under Moore's management, with very few signs of progress being made.

In fact, at the time of his appointment on September 21st, the Terriers were sitting in their highest position all season, which still stands at 17th place after just 7 games played, which is quite an alarming statistic, and Moore has only won three of his 21 games in charge, with nine draws and defeats barely giving his side any room for comfort in what will seemingly be a relegation battle for the remainder of the campaign.

The last of those wins came on Boxing Day against Blackburn Rovers in a 3-0 victory, and since then, Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have begun a drastic slide in form of their own, which has led to them becoming the leakiest side in the Championship, conceding 52 times across the first 27 games.

However, Huddersfield are still yet to come on top in the goals scored versus goals conceded per 15 minute metric in those 27 games, which is a massive worry, as they have rarely taken the game to the opposition this season.

Therefore, the addition of Rhys Healey is unsurprising as, overall, Huddersfield are only averaging one goal per 90 minutes.

Kevin Nagle's viewpoint will see Darren Moore feeling the heat

Terriers owner Kevin Nagle has always been open about his viewpoints on proceedings at the John Smith's Stadium, and this will ultimately put a question mark over the 49-year-old's future if results and performances aren't to turnaround soon.

Taking to X/Twitter after last week's 1-1 draw against Plymouth Argyle, the American had this opinion on proceedings in a game where Town failed to take advantage of 62% possession and 14 overall attempts against the side with the second-worst away form across the entire campaign.

Many fans have also shared this viewpoint, as Moore has accumulated just 18 points from a possible 60 - to put this into context, Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday has accumulated 19 from a possible 48, and many believe his Owls side now stand a better chance of surviving the drop than the man who left the Hillsborough hot-seat back in June.

Therefore, it's paramount that Nagle sees a trend of positive results from Huddersfield's next three games, which include six-pointers with Wednesday and QPR.

In the reverse fixtures against the fellow relegation-threatened sides, Town registered four points, which all things considered wouldn't be the worst return in the world if they could use that tally to back up a result at Ewood Park.

The reverse fixture in West Yorkshire was arguably Huddersfield's most complete performance of the season, as well as their biggest victory. They overperformed their xG by 1.79 and forged six attempts on target from a possible 12 on top of keeping one of the most clinical frontmen in the division quiet in Sammie Szmodics - who has continued to find the net despite Rovers' recent slump with his tally now standing at 19 goals from 27 appearances.

If Huddersfield were to accumulate less than four to seven points in a run of three games that are favourable, questions will definitely be asked regarding Moore's future in the dugout.