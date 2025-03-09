Kevin Nagle has cited recent results as a key reason for Michael Duff’s Huddersfield Town departure despite major injury issues.

The Terriers have confirmed on Sunday morning the decision to part ways with the 47-year-old.

The Yorkshire outfit lost 1-0 to Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon, with the result causing the club to fall to seventh in the League One table.

Duff oversaw just one win in his last five league games, losing the other four, which has led to the decision to change managers.

Michael Duff's Huddersfield Town record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 43 20 7 16 46.51

Huddersfield owner opens up on Duff’s departure

Nagle has thanked Duff for the work he has put into the club since his appointment last summer, arriving with the goal of guiding the team back to the Championship.

However, the Huddersfield owner believes that the team was good enough to avoid the recent drop in form even with a significant number of players being absent due to injury.

“This is not a decision that I have taken lightly. I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the Club since he was appointed as Head Coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed,” wrote Nagle, via the club’s website.

“However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough.

“It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.

“I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion.

“I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Jon Worthington has been placed in charge of Huddersfield on an interim basis while the search for a permanent successor begins.

Duff decision doesn’t address major Huddersfield criticism

Sporting director Mark Cartwright has been the subject of a lot of supporter ire during this dreadful run in form because of the injury pile up.

Duff has been left in a very difficult position given the lack of players available to him during such a crucial stage of the season, and it’s no surprise their form dipped.

Nagle now has to get the next appointment right and he has to make it swiftly in order to get the club’s promotion battle back on track.

The gap to the play-offs is still only two points with 10 games remaining, so it is possible to still salvage something from this season.