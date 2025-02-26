Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has told supporters to "trust him" as discontent over Michael Duff's position at the club continued as the Terriers fell to a 2-1 defeat against Wigan Athletic.

A Latics-controlled first half saw them take a 2-0 lead and despite an invigorated second-half performance, Huddersfield could only pull one goal back, once again struggling to create clear-cut chances.

This result leaves the Terriers firmly among the pack in the play-off race, with both Charlton Athletic and Bolton Wanderers just two points behind and holding a game in hand.

For Duff, it puts him in a difficult position. Just a month ago, he extended Huddersfield’s unbeaten run to 16 games with a 2-2 draw against Blackpool, but since then, injuries and shortcomings have taken their toll, leaving him with five defeats in the last eight matches.

They look like a side devoid of confidence, and heading into a Terriers match, you’re left wondering how they will manage to score more than a single goal.

Kevin Nagle sends a cryptic message to Huddersfield fans

Kevin Nagle often takes to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the club he purchased in 2023, and he has done so once again following last night’s defeat.

In his post, the American owner stated: "Town Supporters, I hear you loud and clear. Trust me."

Exactly what this implies remains to be seen, but it could offer a hint about Duff’s future at the club.

Supporters have expressed their frustration not only with the results but also with the performances, criticising the style of football as dull and overly passive.

Football League World's Terriers pundit acknowledged that fans had turned against Duff and suggested that failing to beat Wigan would make his position untenable. That moment has now arrived, and as a result, a decision on Duff’s tenure feels imminent.

A season of spells for Michael Duff

Duff's time at the John Smith's Stadium has been a mixed affair, with moments of promise suggesting progress, only to be overshadowed by bad spells akin to that of a team at the bottom of the league.

Michael Duff Record at Huddersfield Town Matches Wins Draws Losses PPG 40 19 7 14 1.60

Injuries must be taken into account, but even without them, many supporters would argue that, given the squad and financial backing available, the team should be performing at a higher level.

The start of the season was idyllic, with three consecutive wins suggesting they would be challenging at the top of the table. However, since then, it has been a topsy-turvy affair, with spells of defeats and draws either side of a long unbeaten run.

With just 13 games remaining, they cannot afford to slip further, and with Nagle clearly keeping a close eye, could we be on the brink of a change in the dugout at Huddersfield?