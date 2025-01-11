Huddersfield Town chairman and owner, Kevin Nagle, has been unable to hide his delight with the club's deal for Joe Taylor.

After chasing the signature of Taylor in previous transfer windows, Huddersfield have struck an early January deal with Luton Town for the striker's services, paying a reported £3m.

Kevin Nagle reacts to Joe Taylor arrival

Credit will go to Nagle for the deal that brought Taylor to Huddersfield this January.

The owner took to X over the weekend following Taylor's arrival, stating: "Welcome to the Club, Joe!

"Very proud to sign a new striker so early in this January window, especially one that we’ve been interested in for so long!"

There was additional praise for the figures at Huddersfield who got the deal over the line: "Huge thanks and congratulations to Mark (Cartwright), especially on getting this deal done, also Jake (Edwards) and his whole team at the Club as well."

Giving a nod to those fans piling the praise his way, Nagle continued by thanking them, before underlining his excitement for what's to come in the second-half of the season: "Thank you for your kind words, Town fans, I’m just as excited as you for this second half of the season!

"I know Michael (Duff) and the team want to keep this run going. UTT!!!"

Pressure on Huddersfield in promotion race

Big spending Birmingham City and well-documented Wrexham take a lot of headlines in League One, but Huddersfield splashing a reported £3m on Taylor will heap a lot of expectation on the Terriers in League One.

Huddersfield have gone well under Michael Duff in the first-half of the season, but their strikers haven't fit the heights that they can. On loan, Callum Marshall has been the pick of the bunch with six goals in 23 League One games.

Taylor, though, should help. The 22-year-old scored 11 goals in 25 League Two games for Colchester last season, before heading to League One with Lincoln City. With the Imps, he struck 10 goals and registered three assists in 19 appearances.

Taylor joins Huddersfield at an exciting time, despite the expectations.

Duff's side sit fourth in the League One table, but beat top-two rivals, Wycombe Wanderers, 1-0 in midweek to move within four places of the automatic promotion places.