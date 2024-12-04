This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town have not quite had the impact they would have liked to have on League One so far.

It’s been by no means terrible, but they would have hoped to have been a stronger force than they’ve appeared so far.

League One standings (correct as of 4th December) Team P GD Pts 1 Wycombe Wanderers 17 18 39 2 Wrexham 18 16 37 3 Birmingham City 15 13 33 4 Huddersfield Town 17 11 32 5 Stockport County 17 12 30 6 Reading 17 2 27 7 Bolton Wanderers 17 5 30 8 Barnsley 18 3 27

They already sit seven points behind league leaders Wycombe Wanderers, but Wrexham, sitting in the other promotion position, are just five points ahead; both are still catchable with plenty of games to be played.

The winter window could be vital in what looks a tight promotion picture. We asked our Huddersfield Fan Pundit, Graeme, whether he could see his side fronting up some money in the winter window.

Huddersfield need to spend in January, says Fan Pundit

The Terriers fan is hopeful that those in charge at Huddersfield are going to dip into their pockets this January, using the spending example set by Birmingham in the summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Graeme said: "Do I see our club spending much money in the transfer window? Well, Kevin Nagle hinted at it in a recent interview.

“It depends on the definition of much, of course, but I think compared to what we have spent in previous windows and adjusted for deflation, if you like, because it's League One and not the Championship, I think it might be a window in which we spend a bit of money.

“And it would be one way to quickly win over the fans who have much reason to doubt where we're going as a club after several years of decay that have only been broken up by the play-off final loss against Nottingham Forest.

So, if Kevin Nagle really wanted to splash the cash to win over the fans, of course, it has to be a successful transfer, but it would be one head of a way to do it.

“If on 1 January he unveiled two shiny new toys that he has spent a decent bit of money on, by our standards, I think it would quieten down those fans for the rest of the window, whereas if it gets to 28/29 January and we've not done anything, there's going to be more than murmurs of discontent. There'll be real rumblings.

“And that's not from a sense of entitlement, that's from a sense of despair and frustration at repeated failures to address the areas we all know need addressing.

“I don't think he's a stupid man. I think he's a clever man, and I think he knows that, and it’s down to the people he's employed to bring those players in to go out and do it.

“The solution here, if I was a chairman with somebody behind me, I'd be saying let’s gey some players, let’s get some deals done so that on 1 January, or thereabouts, when the window opens, we’re immediately photographing a couple of lads with their club scarves over their heads on the pitch, and really get the fans excited for what January might bring.

“Because January’s a pivotal month, it’s a month in which we could see our hopes of promotion really cemented, or really dashed.

“So, let's not muck about, let's do it right, let’s do it decisively and put down a bit of a statement. Birmingham City did it to an extreme degree in the summer, but let's do our own version of that a little bit. Let's go out and raise a few eyebrows.”

Huddersfield may need a boost in January

It’s by no means been a disastrous start for the Terriers, who currently sit in fifth, but they sit in fifth in a division they have no business being in, having been a Premier League club in recent years.

With Wycombe, big spenders Birmingham City, and energetic new boys Wrexham and Stockport County all looking strong, Graeme rightly identifies the need for the decision-makers to provide a boost in January to send them charging ahead of the pack.

It won’t come cheap, but if Huddersfield can act now, spend a bit of money, and climb back into the Championship at the first time of asking, they may save huge sums compared to suffering an extended stay in the third tier.

They're not going to be able to follow the Blues in launching eight-figure moves for Premier League forwards, like Jay Stansfield, but it's time for ambition from the Terriers.