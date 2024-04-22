It has been an incredibly disappointing season for Huddersfield Town in the Championship.

After avoiding relegation last season under Neil Warnock, there was hope among Terriers supporters that it would be a much-improved campaign this time around, but it has not worked out that way.

Despite Town making a decent start to the season, Warnock was replaced by Darren Moore in September, but he was sacked in January after just three wins from his 23 games in charge.

Andre Breitenreiter was appointed as Moore's successor in February, but the German has found it tough at the John Smith's Stadium, and his side remain in serious relegation danger.

Huddersfield suffered a 4-0 home defeat against Swansea City on Saturday, with goals from Jamal Lowe, Ronald, Jerry Yates and Liam Walsh sealing all three points for the Swans.

It was an alarming collapse from the Terriers, with all four goals coming after the 72nd minute, and it leaves them sitting 23rd in the table, three points from safety with just two games remaining.

Huddersfield face a crucial game at home to the team directly above them, Birmingham City, on Saturday, but with a trip to promotion-chasing Ipswich Town on the final day, even a win against the Blues may not be enough to save the Terriers from the drop.

Relegation is becoming an increasingly realistic possibility for Town, and owner Kevin Nagle's decision to appoint Breinreiter looks set to backfire.

Kevin Nagle may be regretting Andre Breitenreiter appointment

Nagle completed his takeover of Huddersfield in the summer, but it has been a disastrous first season in charge for the American businessman.

The decision to part company with Warnock in September was baffling, particularly as the 75-year-old had picked up eight points from the first seven games, and the subsequent appointment of Moore was equally surprising.

Moore led Sheffield Wednesday to promotion from League One via the play-offs last season, but many Owls supporters had doubts over Moore's tactical ability, and there were big question marks over whether he was the right man to take the Terriers forward.

While Moore did only win three of his 23 games in charge in all competitions, he drew 11 of those, losing just nine, and Town were outside the relegation zone at the time of his departure in January.

Jon Worthington picked up six points from four games during his spell as caretaker following Moore's exit, and it looked as though he had left the perfect platform for Breitenreiter to build on after his appointment in February.

Breitenreiter's reign got off to the perfect start with a 2-1 win at Watford, and his side then became the first team to take points off Leeds United in 2024 as they held the Whites to a 1-1 draw, despite playing most of the second half with 10 men.

However, the Terriers' form has declined significantly since then, with just one win and three draws in their last nine games.

The comprehensive defeat to Swansea on Saturday was damaging, and it is not the first time that Town have collapsed late in a game under Breitenreiter.

Huddersfield conceded four second half goals in the 4-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion last month, and they lost 4-1 at Preston North End earlier this month, despite the scores being level with just under 10 minutes remaining.

It is easy to see why Nagle opted to appoint Breitenreiter, and with the 50-year-old having managed big clubs in his native Germany previously, such as Paderborn, Schalke, Hannover 96 and Hoffenheim, he should have been well-equipped to deal with the demands of the Championship.

However, appointing someone with no second tier experience in a relegation battle is a gamble, and it is a risk that has not paid off for Nagle so far.

The Terriers will be relegated on Saturday if they lose to Birmingham, but even if they do pick up all three points, they will likely need a result at Ipswich on the final day to ensure survival.

Breitenreiter admitted that "it's hard to believe" that his side will stay in the division after the defeat to Swansea, and many Town supporters will share that sentiment as the prospect of League One football looms.