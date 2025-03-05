Huddersfield Town owner Kevin Nagle has defended sporting director Mark Cartwright amid growing criticism.

The Terriers are in the mix for a play-off place in League One this season, but recent results have put them at risk of falling out of the top six.

Injuries to Michael Duff’s side have not helped the situation, leaving the manager with very few options amid this intense battle at the top of the table.

A 1-0 loss to Wrexham on Tuesday night further hurt their chances of promotion, with the gap ahead of seventh place Bolton Wanderers now just one point while having played a game more.

Kevin Nagle backs Mark Cartwright

Nagle has hit back at the criticism of Cartwright, claiming that there is a very thorough process that goes into each signing.

The Huddersfield owner also defended the sporting director, highlighting that Cartwright is not the only one involved in the recruitment process.

"I think that [criticism] is highly overblown,” said Nagle, via the BBC.

“There’s a very extensive review process that is done before we sign somebody.

"I am part of that process.

“If people think that is the case, then they can blame me just as much as they can (with) Mr Cartwright or anyone else because we have a whole plethora of people that look at that particular person from character to their ability to play and on-field capabilities are right on (written) down, including injuries.

“I am not challenged by that at all.”

Huddersfield Town league position

League One standings 2024-25 (As of March 5th) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 33 +33 76 2 Wycombe Wanderers 34 +28 67 3 Wrexham 34 +21 65 4 Stockport County 35 +18 61 5 Charlton Athletic 34 +15 59 6 Huddersfield Town 35 +15 58

Huddersfield are in danger of falling out of the play-off places following their 1-0 loss at home to Wrexham.

While Duff’s side currently sit sixth in the table, Bolton have the chance to leapfrog them when they play their game in hand.

The Yorkshire outfit are also without the likes of David Kasumu, Jonathan Hogg, Ruben Rooksen and Herbie Kane, among others.

Next up for the Terriers is a trip to face Bristol Rovers on 8 March in a 3pm kick-off.

It doesn’t seem as though Cartwright is going anywhere given how much Nagle has gone to bat for him in public.

Huddersfield have had an underwhelming season, and failing to get promotion will see the recruitment staff come under criticism.

The injuries haven’t helped the situation, but it’s still hard to know what clubs can really do to avoid their players from getting hurt, as it’s something that impacts teams at all levels.

Duff, Nagle and Cartwright will all come under a lot of criticism if they slip out of the top six now, but it looks increasingly likely based on their form and how close the teams behind are at the moment.