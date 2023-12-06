Highlights Swansea City sacked Michael Duff after a tough start to the season, winning only five out of 19 league games.

The style of play was a big issue for supporters, as Duff failed to build on the possession-based approach favored by Russell Martin.

Swansea fans want a new head coach who can bring back the attacking football and the connection with the club, and they have mentioned names like Kevin Muscat, Chris Davies, and Luke Williams as potential options.

Swansea City are on the lookout for a new head coach after Michael Duff was sacked on Monday evening.

Swansea sack Michael Duff

The ex-Barnsley chief was only named as Russell Martin’s successor in the summer, but he endured a tough start to life in Wales.

The Swans won just five of their 19 league games under Duff, leaving them five points above the relegation zone, whilst a defeat at Cardiff, ending their recent dominance in the fixture, was never going to go down well.

However, a big issue for supporters was the style of play, as Duff failed to build on the possession-based approach that Martin favoured.

Who will be the next Swansea head coach?

Alan Sheehan is leading preparations ahead of the weekend trip to Rotherham, as the hierarchy look for the next head coach.

As you would expect, there have been plenty of links in the past 24 hours, and it remains to be seen who does land the role.

But, speaking to FLW, Swansea fan pundit James explained why it’s crucial they recruit a coach that will look to play an exciting brand of football, and he highlighted three names that he feels could do just that.

“There are plenty of names mentioned, some that are unrealistic, some that you think, yeah, it’s possible. Graham Potter and Michael Laudrup have been touted and mentioned. Whether that’s a joke or all seriousness, those two I’d write off straight away as no.

“Kevin Muscat, Chris Davies, Luke Williams, those are three that I think would be really interesting to come in. They’d play a good style of football, and that’s what fans want to see.

“It’s always great to win, but as long as you turn up, and you know it’s going to be exciting, or you’re going to play interesting football, that’s what most fans want to turn up and watch.

“Similar to last season with Russell Martin, we went on that horrible streak of games where we won three in 20, but at the end of the season we went ten or 11 unbeaten, but the football was really exciting to watch.

“I think fans just want a connection with the club again, to get the Swansea DNA back, it’s that simple. Someone that can come in, bring that attacking football back to Swansea, that’s all I want. I want to enjoy watching football again.”

What next for Swansea?

Now, it’s all about waiting to see who is appointed, and there is a lot of pressure on the board to get it right, as the recruitment has been questionable in recent years, whilst Duff’s arrival clearly didn’t work.

For the players, it’s about focusing on Rotherham, and they won’t use this as a distraction, because they will be aware of what a big game that is for the team.

As outlined by James, Swansea need to get back on track, with a clear direction, and this managerial decision needs to inspire the fans, as they look to build on the foundations that were put in place by Martin over the past few years.