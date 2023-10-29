Highlights Millwall are struggling to get results since Gary Rowett's departure, with two losses and one draw in their last three matches.

The club reportedly wants to appoint former player Kevin Muscat as Rowett's replacement, but he may be hesitant due to a fresh offer in the J League.

If Muscat declines, Michael Beale, former QPR and Rangers boss, is another potential candidate for the Millwall job. The club has also been linked to Neil Warnock.

With Gary Rowett having departed Millwall over the international break, the Lions are continuing to search for his permanent successor.

In the meantime, the club are struggling to put points on the board.

Indeed, the club have played three matches since Rowett's departure, losing twice and drawing once.

That draw came away at Watford on Saturday afternoon, with the fixture ending 2-2.

Millwall face Southampton at The Den next Saturday, but are they any closer to appointing Gary Rowett's successor?

Kevin Muscat to Millwall: What is the latest?

Well, according to a report on Sunday morning, the club want to appoint former player Kevin Muscat as Gary Rowett's replacement.

That is as per Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Lions want to talk Muscat into a sentimental return.

The report reveals, though, that Muscat may take some persuading to take the role as he is also being offered a new deal in the J League where he is currently in charge at Yokahama Mariners.

Michael Beale to Millwall: What is the latest?

If Millwall cannot convince Muscat to take the role, Nixon claims that the club could turn to former QPR and Rangers boss Michael Beale to take charge.

Indeed, that is according to Nixon, who also reveals that Beale has 'spoken' to Millwall about the vacancy.

Elsewhere, with Gareth Ainsworth having been sacked, Nixon reports that QPR have some of the same candidates on their shortlist as Millwall, which could quicken up Millwall's search for Rowett's successor.

Who would be the better appointment, Kevin Muscat or Michael Beale?

Whether Millwall were to appoint Kevin Muscat or Michael Beale as their new boss, both would have their merits.

Let's take a look at Muscat first, for example.

Given he is a former player of the club, he would likely be a popular appointment amongst the fans, and his experience of playnig in the EFL should stand him in good stead, on top of the few managerial jobs he has had elsewhere.

Michael Beale, on the other hand, really impressed during his time at QPR and that short sting certainly suggests he could be a good appointment for a Championship side looking to build a long-term project.

Have any other managers been linked with the Millwall vacancy?

In terms of concrete links, outside of Muscat and Beale, the only other name to be linked with the vacancy at The Den has been veteran Neil Warnock.

Indeed, Football Insider recently reported that the Lions had approached Warnock to become their new boss, and that he was a top contender to replace Gary Rowett.

Things went quiet following that initial report, though, and The Telegraph have now claimed Warnock is in line to takeover at QPR following Gareth Ainsworth's sacking.