Kevin McNaughton underlines Cardiff affection with Anfield post v Liverpool

Cardiff City are taking on Liverpool in the FA Cup 4th round this afternoon and they’re backed by a vociferous, packed away end.

The Bluebirds have certainly held their own in the first half against the Premier League giants, and they will be looking to keep that up in the second half as they bid to cause a cup upset.

Steve Morison will be pleased enough, then, and so will those behind the goal in the Cardiff end, with a famous Bluebirds face joining the crowd in what looks a pretty decent spot:

It’s always nice to see players and former players getting into the crowd for games like this because it’s what the sport is all about.

Every footballer grows up as a football fan in the crowd at stadiums of their team and though McNaughton hails from Dundee and Scotland, it’s obvious that his love for Cardiff, stemming from his time there as a player, remains as strong as ever.

He’ll be eager to see Cardiff progress in the FA Cup more than most, too, as it’ll evoke memories of his own cup run as a player back in 2008 when they made the final against Portsmouth.