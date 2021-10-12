Kevin Gallen urges QPR to make a change ahead of Fulham clash

Former QPR striker Kevin Gallen has urged Mark Warburton’s side to “tighten up at the back” ahead of their west London derby with Fulham on the weekend.

Of the sides in the top half of the Championship, only Reading have conceded more goals than the R’s (16 in 11 games) this season.

Warburton’s side have been fantastic in front of goal themselves this term, finding the net 22 times, with only Fulham having scored more.

They travel to Craven Cottage to take on their west London rivals on the weekend and, speaking to West London Sport, Gallen has suggested the clash will show exactly where the R’s are right now.

He said: “It’s a very good game and it will be good to really see where QPR are. We came up against West Brom, didn’t really think they were better than us, Bournemouth maybe for an hour were, and now Fulham away.

“If we can get something out of Fulham away. Three points out of nine is not great but if you don’t get any points against the top-level of Bournemouth, West Brom, and Fulham then you’re sort of half thinking are we going to be in the top six.”

He has warned his former club that they’ll have to tighten things up at the back, however, against a Fulham side that includes Aleksandar Mitrovic alongside a host of other attacking talent.

He said: “I think we need to tighten up at the back. That’s quite a big thing because we have got goals in the team – we’re always going to score.

“The performances have been there. If you’re consistently putting in performances then you’ll win more than you lose.

“I think we’re well in with a good chance of being in the top six.”

It looks like a good time to play Fulham, who were very inconsistent ahead of the international break, and a win for the R’s would see them leapfrog their local rivals and climb as high as fourth should results elsewhere go their way.

22 questions about QPR’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 QPR’s away kit was first manufactured by Influence in the 1988/98 season – True or false? True False

The Verdict

It’s hard to argue with Gallen here, while there’s been a lot to be impressed about when it comes to the R’s this season there is no denying the fact that they’ve been fragile defensively.

That’s not to say that the likes of Rob Dickie, Yoann Barbet, and Jordy de Wijs have been poor but more that the open and expansive style of football Warburton has his team playing has led to lots of chances being given up.

Offering a team with the attacking quality of Fulham that many chances could be fatal for the R’s on the weekend, particularly if Mitrovic is in the mood.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Warburton looks to shore things up a little in the midfield to stop that happening.