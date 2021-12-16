Kevin Gallen makes confident statement on QPR’s January transfer window

Ex-Queens Park Rangers forward Kevin Gallen believes the R’s won’t sell any of their key players in the January transfer window, speaking to West London Sport ahead of next year.

The R’s were in a fine run of form before their 2-0 loss against Stoke City in their last game – going unbeaten in their previous six before their clash against Michael O’Neill’s men at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to make amends for this setback after having their game on Monday night postponed because of Covid cases in the QPR camp – and because of this – their match against Swansea City this weekend has also been pushed back.

Nonetheless, they will keep their place in the play-offs regardless of this weekend’s results across the division with two games in hand over their promotion competitors at that point, giving them a real opportunity to pull away from the dreaded seventh position.

Their bright first half of the 2021/22 campaign has made them firm favourites to secure their spot in the top six at the end of the season.

But with key defender Rob Dickie being linked with a move to Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United in recent months and Lyndon Dykes likely to attract interest after performing brightly in the early stages of this term before his injury, it remains to be seen whether they will hold on to some of their most valuable assets.

Former QPR forward Gallen believes they will, saying on West London Sport’s YouTube channel: “I don’t think anyone will leave in January (12:58).

“I think the chairman is a smart enough guy to realise that QPR have got a really good opportunity to get into the play-offs, maybe add a couple of players where the manager feels needs strengthening and go for the play-offs.

“And like I just said ten minutes ago, QPR on their day, especially at home, in the play-offs, the crowd behind them, they will be a very difficult team to beat in the play-offs.”

The Verdict:

Striking the fine balance between staying within financial rules and retaining prized assets is a torturous task for all EFL teams to take on – and that includes QPR who will be wary of the value of some of their best players.

Dickie’s contract in the English capital doesn’t expire until 2024 – and with this – could potentially command an eight-figure fee if a Premier League side enter the race for his signature.

His value could decrease over the next few years as his deal runs down and the same applies to Scotland international Dykes whose terms expire in the same year as Dickie’s.

Getting the duo tied down to long-term deals on their arrivals in 2020 was a smart bit of business to maximise their profit on the star duo, but at the same time, fans will be hoping they stay in their quest to push for promotion.

With a spine of Seny Dieng, Dickie, Stefan Johansen, Ilias Chair and Dykes, there’s no reason why they can’t achieve promotion back to the top flight and retaining them will only aid them in this quest.

But if they cash in on some of their most important players, they must reinvest that money generated from their sales and have adequate replacements lined up. Gallen talked about this need for a contingency plan to be in place in case players go – and he’s totally right to point that out.