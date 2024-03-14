Highlights Reading FC faces financial woes, selling training ground to Wycombe Wanderers for quick cash.

Former Reading striker Kevin Doyle has slammed the EFL and Dai Yongge after it was revealed that the club are in talks to sell their training ground to Wycombe Wanderers.

Reading FC ready to sell training ground

The Royals’ financial woes are well-known, as the fans continue to protest as they look for Yongge to sell the club.

Reading were hit with a points deduction in the previous campaign which contributed to their relegation from the Championship, and Ruben Selles’ side have had six points taken off them in the current season.

And, they have more issues on the horizon, with reports recently claiming that Reading have a £1m shortfall for the month of March.

As a result, there is the need for a quick cash injection, and there has been talk that the Royals would sell the training ground, Bearwood Park, to raise cash.

In a further update, a statement was released by the club stating that they are in talks with Wycombe over a deal for the facility.

“Mr Dai can confirm he is in talks with Wycombe Wanderers Football Club Limited regarding the sale of Bearwood Park.

“Chief Executive Dayong Pang said, "Whilst an agreement is not yet finalised, both parties will move forward with the process exclusively. The proposed transaction will directly support the short-term funding of the club until a full sale can be concluded. Further updates, including possible options for an alternative training facility, will be communicated when appropriate.”

Unsurprisingly, this has concerned all connected to Reading, and it prompted a response from former striker Doyle.

Taking to social media, the ex-Ireland international was critical of both Yongge and the league for allowing him to get in such a position.

“This is a disgrace,Reading fc is being sold for parts,some fit and proper owners test that was EFL.”

It will please the fans that Doyle is highlighting the issues that Reading have on his platform, and they will want more high-profile figures speaking out as they continue to push for change.

The fact that Reading are in this position is a real concern, as selling the training ground is just a short-term cash fix, but it will leave the club with a big problem in the years to come.

Reading FC takeover latest

Clearly, the bigger issue is all about replacing Yongge at the top, but the fact they’re selling the training ground makes them a less attractive option for potential buyers, and it’s thought it may have already put investors off.

Yongge has said that he will listen to offers, but for whatever reason they are not progressing in the way that the fans want.

League One Table (As it stands March 14th) Team P GD Pts 18 Reading 38 -6 39 19 Burton Albion 37 -18 39 20 Cambridge United 37 -19 39 21 Cheltenham 36 -20 34 22 Fleetwood 38 -20 33 23 Port Vale 36 -24 33 24 Carlisle 37 -33 23

On the pitch, Selles and the side are showing spirit and togetherness, and they deserve credit for not allowing the off-field issues to distract them as they battle to stay in the third tier.

Reading are back in action this weekend when they host Cambridge in what is a huge fixture for both.