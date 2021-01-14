Kevin Campbell reacts as Tottenham player closes in on EFL switch

Kevin Campbell has reacted to the news that Jack Clarke is set to join Stoke City on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Stoke are reportedly set to complete the loan signing of Clarke today, with the winger understood to have had a medical at the bet365 on Wednesday night.

Clarke has made three first-team appearances for Spurs this season, with two of those coming in the Europa League and one coming in the 5-0 win over Marine in the FA Cup.

Clarke, though, is now set for yet another loan move to the Championship, after loan spells with Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers last term.

Kevin Campbell – whose son, Tyrese, is set to become a teammate of Clarke’s at Stoke – has reacted to the news that the winger is set to leave Spurs on loan.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I think that would be a clever addition.

“I think Stoke need to up the amount of chances that they create and up the amount of goals they score. They seem to be in a bit of a bind right now. They need some fresh impetus in the squad.

“It could be a great move for club and player.”

Michael O’Neill has wasted no time in bolstering his side’s options this month, particularly in attack, with Rabbi Matondo also joining the club.

Rhys Norrington-Davies has also joined on loan from Sheffield United this week.

The Verdict

It’s about time Clarke got back to playing regularly and Stoke could be a good move for him.

Last season was a disappointing one for him. He didn’t play an awful lot at Leeds, and he never really made an impact at QPR.

But there could be a place for him in Stoke’s side on the right flank, and if he can replicate the form he displayed during his first spell at Leeds, then they have a quality player on their hands.