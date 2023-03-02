Kevin Campbell makes claim about Karlan Grant’s situation at West Brom after failed Swansea move

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Campbell has admitted that he believes that head coach Carlos Corberan will still be open to the possibility of turning to Karlan Grant for inspiration between now and the end of the season.

Grant was seemingly on the verge of sealing a move away from The Hawthorns in the previous transfer window.

However, a proposed loan switch to Swansea City collapsed on deadline day.

As per Wales Online, all of the necessary paperwork involved in this deal was completed on time before Albion opted to pull the plug on an agreement.

Grant has only been utilised on two occasions since the closure of the window and was not included in West Brom’s match-day squad for their showdown with Middlesbrough last weekend due to a knock.

In the absence of the 25-year-old, West Brom secured all three points in front of their supporters thanks to a brace from Daryl Dike.

Albion will be hoping to back up this victory by securing a positive result in their meeting with Hull City tomorrow.

Ahead of this fixture, Campbell has made an honest claim about Grant’s current situation at West Brom.

Speaking to West Brom News, Campbell said: “Corberan knows Grant more than I do.

“Grant could be a really good player on his day but I think the manager works with the players and sometimes they just don’t fit what the manager wants to do.

“Corberan works with him every day and he’s going to know.

“And let me tell you this, if the opportunity came for Grant and he was to play and score goals, the manager will pick him.

“That’s for sure.

“I don’t think it’s a bad thing but just sometimes, players don’t fit what players want.”

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Has former West Brom man Saido Berahino ever played for a London based team? Yes No

The Verdict

Whereas Grant is currently facing an uphill battle to get back into West Brom’s side due to the presence of Brandon Thomas-Asante and Dike, there is no reason why he cannot make a telling impact for the club during the closing stages of the season.

During his career to date, the 25-year-old has managed to demonstrate that he is more than capable of competing at this level as he has provided 52 direct goal contributions in the Championship.

While Grant has only managed to find the back of the net on three occasions in this division in the 2022/23 campaign, he could be deployed effectively by Corberan as a substitute when he is fit enough to play again.

By stepping up his performance levels, the forward may be able to boost his chances of remaining a part of Corberan’s plans for the future.