Kevin Campbell delivers verdict over Everton deal for 29-year-old Burnley man

With Burnley now condemned to at least a season in the Championship, they can no doubt expect raids from Premier League clubs for their players now.

One name who is already garnering plenty of interest is James Tarkowski – and in a report today from Goodison News, former player Kevin Campbell has revealed that he is certainly a player that the Toffees should be trying to bring in.

Tarkowski has been with the Clarets since the 2015/16 season, when the club were promoted to the Premier League as Championship winners. He’s since gone on to play in nearly 200 league games over the course of seven seasons with the side and has become one of their most important players.

However, with Burnley no longer able to offer him Premier League football, it could lead to him departing the side this summer and leaving them in the same division in which he joined them. With clubs like Everton linked and able to allow him to continue in the top flight, a deal could certainly happen.

Throw in the fact that it might keep his international dreams alive if he plays in the top flight and that the Clarets could likely not offer the player the same kind of money that those in the Premier League could and a switch does look likely.

One name who would back a bid for the player is Kevin Campbell, who has now told Goodison News that a move would be worth pursuing as he likes Tarkowski and what he could potentially offer to the Toffees.

He said about a potential move for the player and whether Everton should make a bid: “Yeah I think so.

“I think Tark [James Tarkowski] is a good player. He’s been around the Premier League a lot, and been a real rock at the back for Burnley for a good number of years now.

“A kind of unsung hero type, he’s always been ever present hasn’t he? And he just does his job.

“That’s the other thing, the good thing. So I think that would be a good bit of business by Everton.”

The Verdict

James Tarkowski is very unlikely to stay at Burnley, especially when other teams in the Premier League are prepared to continue giving him regular top flight football and to offer him more money than Burnley can offer.

Everton didn’t have a great campaign last year and if they’re near the drop zone again, then they too might not be the most exciting move for the player. The Toffees though can at least offer more Premier League action, which the Clarets can’t for now.

In addition, the club would also no doubt use him on a regular basis. Everton need reinforcements at the back in a bid to try and get them back up the division and Tarkowski certainly fits the bill as someone who can fill in and do a really good job in a backline.

Considering that a deal might also be cut-price now that Burnley are in the Championship and it just looks increasingly certain that he won’t be staying with Burnley while they are in the second tier.