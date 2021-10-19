Kevin Campbell delivers verdict on Stoke City’s Harry Souttar amid Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur interest

Former Everton forward Kevin Campbell believes Stoke City centre-back Harry Souttar is destined for big things after watching him in action for the Potters, speaking in an interview with Goodison News.

The 22-year-old, who has represented the senior Australia side already, has reported to have been the subject of interest from Premier League trio Aston Villa, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, with the latter two personally going to scout him in 2021 ahead of a potential move.

This interest comes after a solid start to the campaign for Michael O’Neill’s men, conceding at a rate of less than a goal per game before Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 loss away at Sheffield United and remaining in the play-offs despite this latest setback.

Have Stoke City had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Have Stoke had a higher or lower attendance than West Brom this season? Higher Lower

Although Ben Wilmot and Leo Ostigard arrived at the bet365 Stadium this summer, Nathan Collins’ £12m departure to Burnley in the previous transfer window has allowed Souttar to be the standout central defender in Staffordshire during 2021/22 thus far.

An exit may not be on the cards anytime soon for the Australian international who signed a new ‘long-term’ contract at the second-tier side in February – and may want to focus on his current side’s promotion push after a promising start to the campaign.

Kevin Campbell believes he will compete at the highest level with or without Stoke at some point though, saying: “Good player. Real good player.

“Australian international, big, I’ve watched him quite a bit because of my son down there, I know the kid really well – I think he’s destined, there’s quite a few teams watching him.

“Harry Souttar has made a difference at the back for Stoke, I’ll tell you that much, really good player.”

The Verdict:

At 22, Souttar still has much room for improvement and will continue to develop into an even better player this season, in what is only his second campaign as a regular starter at the bet365 Stadium.

He would only get better with Premier League experience, but regular first-team football has to be the priority at this stage and he will continue to receive that under Michael O’Neill, who will be desperate to retain him beyond January.

A potential promotion push could be on the cards if the Potters can keep him – and at this stage – him staying at Stoke for now is the best option for both parties. It may even be beneficial for interested sides in the Premier League who would receive a better Souttar next summer than in January with his extra development.

His price may only increase though if they hold off until the end of the 2021/22 campaign though, so that’s something the likes of Villa, Everton and Spurs will have to weigh up.

He’s definitely a talented player who’s destined for the Premier League though – and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Campbell’s son Tyrese join him in the top flight at some point after recovering from his long-term injury.