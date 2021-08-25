Kevin Campbell delivers verdict on Huddersfield man’s potential move to Leeds

Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien remains a Terrier for now – but for how long?

The 22-year-old has been a transfer target for Leeds United all summer, with Marcelo Bielsa plotting a raid on his former coach Carlos Corberan to try and take his prized asset down the M62 to Elland Road.

With less than a week remaining until the close of the transfer window though, the two clubs have reached an impasse with a fee not being able to be agreed, although The Sun reported at the weekend that a deal could end up being done for an initial £5 million rising to £8 million with the inclusion of add-ons.

O’Brien has featured four times so far for Huddersfield this season and is ploughing on regardless of the speculation surrounding his name and there’s a big chance the closer the end of the window gets that a fee will end up being agreed.

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell believes O’Brien’s potential addition could take Bielsa’s midfield to the next level – especially pairing him with Kalvin Phillips.

12 of these 25 Huddersfield Town facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Huddersfield were founded in 1908. True False

“They are weaker without Kalvin Phillips in there, for sure,” Campbell said of Leeds’ midfield, per Football Insider.

“The Man United game, I thought they’d have lost without him anyway. But he is so important to them and it is massive for Leeds to have him back.

“But O’Brien does stiffen that midfield up. He’s a really, really good player. I think they will definitely look to strengthen.”

The Verdict

Time is ticking down for the two Yorkshire sides to agree a deal, but the more you read into it the more it just seems as though Leeds are waiting for the right time and as close to the final day as possible to tie this up.

O’Brien would be a massive loss to Huddersfield and they could have done with this transfer saga sorting a while back, but it is the nature of the transfer window and we see many good players move on late in the day.

Leeds’ midfield options aren’t exactly weak, with Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Stuart Dallas and Jamie Shackleton all in there but there’s definitely a case to strengthen it even more.

And O’Brien can bring his strong driving runs from midfield as well as playmaking abilities to Elland Road – some may not think he’s ready for the top flight but Marcelo Bielsa has improved a lot of Leeds players and he can do the same with O’Brien.