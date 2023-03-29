Former West Bromwich Albion player Kevin Campbell has admitted that he believes that it would be a good move by the club to re-sign Sam Johnstone this summer.

Albion were linked with a reunion with the Crystal Palace goalkeeper earlier this month.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon revealed that West Brom have set their sights on a move for Johnstone.

However, it is understood that Albion will only be willing to step up their pursuit if they secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

Johnstone is also said to be a target for Sheffield United and could potentially be allowed to leave Selhurst Park if a suitor is willing to pay a fee believed to be in the region of £5m to £6m in the upcoming transfer window.

Since making the switch to Palace on a free transfer last year, Johnstone has been limited to just two cup appearances and has not featured in the Premier League due to the presence of Vicente Guaita.

During his spell with the Baggies, the keeper featured on 167 occasions in all competitions and helped the club secure a place in the top-flight in the 2020/21 campaign.

Johnstone's time at The Hawthorns ended on a sour note as he opted to run down his contract instead of agreeing to sign fresh terms.

Making reference to the prospect of the keeper returning to West Brom, Campbell has suggested that this would be a good bit of business by the club.

Speaking to West Brom News, the pundit said: "I think Sam Johnstone is a good goalkeeper.

"They know him and it’s probably the opportunity to be able to re-sign him is solely a monetary one.

"That’s probably why they had to get rid of him.

"But, you know, if you get back up and obviously the money is there, then you, you’ve got to strengthen and that maybe is a position that they’re looking at to strengthen.

"Sam Johnstone obviously knows the club and doesn’t need to see himself in because he already knows the club.

"So I think that could be a good move."

The Verdict

This is a difficult one for West Brom as although Johnstone initially showed some loyalty by staying at the club following their relegation from the Premier League, the nature of his exit last year was far from graceful.

If the Baggies do secure promotion to the top-flight via a trip to Wembley Stadium, they may indeed need to add to their options in this position in order to provide further competition for Alex Palmer and Josh Griffiths.

Unless head coach Carlos Corberan is willing to offer Johnstone a clean slate, West Brom may find it more beneficial to sign a different keeper who also possesses top-flight experience.

In order for Albion to earn the chance to seal a return to this division via the play-offs, they will need to embark on a winning run in the coming weeks in what is a crucial stage of the season.