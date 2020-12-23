Kevin Campbell claims EFL player linked with January move could be missing piece for Aston Villa

Bournemouth’s Josh King could be one of the missing pieces for Aston Villa and would be a good signing in the January window, according to ex-Premier League striker Kevin Campbell.

Villa were one of a number of Premier League sides vying for King in the summer window but ultimately missed out on the Norway international and, according to The Athletic, are likely to try to sign him again next month.

Dean Smith’s side have made a strong start to the season but, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell has suggested that the 28-year-old could be one of the missing pieces for the Birmingham club.

Pressed on whether King would improve their squad, he said: “I definitely think so.

“Villa are a few pieces away from being an accomplished Premier League side, especially with Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, and Ollie Watkins they’ve got a nice feel to them right now.

“If you add a couple of players and the depth becomes a bit stronger you start to think ‘ooh, hold on a minute, they could have a right go’.

“That would be a good signing, Josh King is a good player and he’s been coveted by quite a few clubs so I’m sure Bournemouth wouldn’t mind an auction.

“Although they wouldn’t like to lose him, if it’s an auction the more transfer funds they can get.”

The forward has not made much of an impact for the Cherries this term, featuring just six times in the Championship without contributing a goal or an assist.

King’s record in the top flight is an impressive one, however, having scored nearly 50 goals across five seasons in the division.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at the Vitality Stadium, meaning that Villa may be able to snap him up in a cut-price deal.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Campbell on this one.

Villa have made a strong start to the season but adding more quality to their squad needs to be a priority if they want to properly establish themselves as a Premier League side and perhaps a top-half competitor.

Attacking areas could use some reinforcements and signing King would make a huge amount of sense, given his proven quality in the top flight and the fact his current deal is running down.

This will certainly not be the last we hear of these links over the next month or so.