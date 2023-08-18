Plymouth Argyle will hope to continue their strong start to the season, but a derby of sorts against Southampton will be yet another difficult Championship fixture.

Argyle held former Premier League outfit Watford to a draw in their last outing with neither side able to break the deadlock at Vicarage Road.

Prior to that, they enjoyed victories over Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the season and Leyton Orient in the first round of the Carabao Cup. The Greens will face Crystal Palace in the second round of that tournament.

Next up for Steven Schumacher’s side, they will welcome Southampton to Home Park.

A familiar face will be at the fore the Saints in the form of defender Jack Stephens. He donned the green and white over a decade ago now before joining Southampton in the summer of 2011, where he has been ever since.

Fresh from their relegation and now with Russell Martin at the helm, Southampton pose an intriguing threat. Their last outing being a dramatic 4-4 draw with Norwich City at St Mary's points to their abilities going forward but also their frailties at the back.

Here is how we predict Plymouth Argyle lining up for this fascinating battle on the south coast.

GK: Conor Hazard

Michael Cooper is being told by Argyle not to rush back in his recovery from an ACL injury and that tells you all you need to know about Conor Hazard.

The Northern Ireland international joined from Celtic in the summer and has seamlessly slotted into this team. When Cooper does eventually depart Home Park, Schumacher is quite literally in safe hands.

LB: Kaine Kesler-Hayden

Kaine Kesler-Hayden is another of the recent arrivals and he impressed the Green Army hugely on his competitive debut against his former team, Huddersfield.

The fullback showed great initiative going both ways but then sustained an injury in the cup clash with Orient. As a result, Saxon Earley deputised at left-back against Watford and did so well, but Kesler-Hayden is ready to return.

CB: Lewis Gibson

Similarly to Hazard, Lewis Gibson’s acclimatization to a new side has been like a duck to water. The former Everton man has a rock-solid bond with his centre-back partner and they together could play a huge roll in Argyle’s survival hopes.

CB: Dan Scarr

On to the partner in question and it has to be said that Dan Scarr was one of the best defenders in League One last term. Those around him often had shaky moments but Scarr was the glue in that back three that helped propel the Pilgrims to the title.

RB: Joe Edwards

Argyle’s captain and most experienced player is of course at right-back, Joe Edwards. He has been a consummate professional and a wise leader since arriving from Walsall in 2019 and so any team with Edwards in is better for it.

CM: Lewis Warrington

Lewis Warrington

The second of the three changes to the XI we’re touting sees Everton loanee Lewis Warrington enter the fray.

He played in the cup win over Leyton Orient and looked very capable indeed which will be giving Schumacher a positive selection headache. Jordan Houghton didn’t have his best game in the draw with Watford and so giving Warrington a starting spot makes plenty of sense.

CM: Adam Randell

Plymouth Argyle midfielder Adam Randell

Michael Cooper may well be the Plymouth youngster garnering all the attention but Adam Randell deserves some of that spotlight for himself as well. When he first entered the fray at Home Park, he looked unsure of what to do and sometimes was swallowed up by the occasion. How times have changed with the 22-year-old now being integral to the heartbeat of the team and someone who truly can go to the very top.

AM: Finn Azaz

To the final of the three changes from the draw with Watford that sees Finn Azaz replace Callum Wright. The former, on loan from Aston Villa, was ahead of the latter in the pecking order last term but Wright did provide some key moments off of the bench. Both are very capable players to have in the XI but Azaz was more of a go-to man in the title-winning season.

LW: Bali Mumba

Bali Mumba’s superb solo goal on the opening day against Huddersfield has been shared all over social media and understandably so.

He is one of a few in green and white who provides that x-factor and will also surely be one of the first names on the team-sheet.

RW: Morgan Whittaker

From one £1 million man to another with Morgan Whittaker on the other wing. His left foot was a problem for teams last year, it was a problem in pre-season and it will continue to be a problem all year long.

ST: Ryan Hardie

Finally to the man leading the line, Scotsman Ryan Hardie. He led the team in goals in 2022/23 and along with the two previous names, opened his account for the new campaign against Huddersfield.