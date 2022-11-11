Kesler-Hayden decision: The Huddersfield Town transfer dilemmas Fotheringham is likely to face in January

Huddersfield Town are plunged in a relegation battle in the Championship, knowing they will have to perform significantly better on the other side of the World Cup to retain their second-tier status.

Mark Fotheringham is now in-charge at the John Smith’s Stadium, having succeeded Danny Schofield after a particularly ropey start to the season.

It’s been tough on Fotheringham, too, with Huddersfield juggling a ferocious injury list that has seen the likes of Tino Anjorin, Matty Pearson, Jonathan Hogg and Tyreece Simpson hardly able to train. Ollie Turton and Yuta Nakayama are the two latest players set for long-term stints on the sidelines.

The January transfer window feels like it will be particularly important for Huddersfield, not just to cover some of those defensive shortcomings, but to inject something in the final third.

We explore a couple of dilemmas Fotheringham has right now:

Kaine Kesler-Hayden and potential defensive recruits

Ollie Turton looked settled in as Huddersfield’s right-back until an ankle injury left him sidelined long-term.

Brodie Spencer has come in and done well, whilst Kaine Kesler-Hayden is also back in the fold now. The latter is on loan from Aston Villa and he’s inexperienced, a lot like Spencer.

It’s not impossible to see Kesler-Hayden coming back into Fotheringham’s plans, although on the flip side of that, given how limited his involvement has been since his appointment (playing only 54 minutes in total), it wouldn’t be a surprise if the 20-year-old saw his loan ended.

In that eventuality, a new right-back would surely have to come into the squad in January, potentially alongside a new left-sided centre-back with Yuta Nakayama out for the season and Luke Mbete struggling.

Attacking reinforcements

Tyreece Simpson hasn’t been involved for Huddersfield yet owing to injury, leaving Fotheringham with the option of playing Danny Ward, Jordan Rhodes or the pair together.

Ward hasn’t scored since Huddersfield’s 2-1 defeat at Rotherham United, whilst Rhodes’ only strike under Fotheringham came from the penalty spot in the 3-3 draw with Luton Town.

Fotheringham’s side have drawn a blank in five of his 10 fixtures in-charge so far, lacking cutting edge in the final third. Of the 10 goals they’ve scored since his appointment, defenders Tom Lees, Ben Jackson, Michal Helik, Yuta Nakayama and Josh Ruffels (2) have been responsible for six of those, whilst two others have been own goals.

Depending on Simpson’s long-term availability, it might be that Huddersfield have to look at a striking alternative in the January transfer window.