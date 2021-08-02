Keogh and Carey in: On paper, is this Blackpool’s best XI that Neil Critchley can field right now?

After six years away, Blackpool are back in the Championship and the club is now a lot different to what it was the last time they were in the second tier.

Relegation from the division in 2015 was the start of a troublesome period for the Seasiders in which they suffered back-to-back relegations into League Two, although they made it back up into League One at the first time of asking through the play-offs.

The end of season lottery has been kind to the Lancashire side over the years, having won six finals since its inception and that trend continued last year with Neil Critchley leading the club to success against Lincoln City.

After taking ownership of the club from the much-maligned Oyston family two years ago, Blackpool fan Simon Sadler has transformed them into a well-run and respected outfit and supporters will flock back to Bloomfield Road this season for Championship football.

Critchley has been able to make a whole raft of signings for the club since being victorious at Wembley in preparation for the new campaign – let’s see how his best line-up may look ahead of the opening match against Bristol City on Saturday.